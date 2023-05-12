London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) is favored by institutional owners who own 54% of the company

key ideas

Every investor in the London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) should know the most powerful shareholder groups. With 54% of the capital, the institutions hold the maximum number of shares in the company. That is, the group will benefit the most if the stock goes up (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the huge amount of money and research capabilities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a large amount of institutional money invested in a company is generally considered a positive attribute.

Let’s take a closer look at what different types of shareholders can tell us about London Stock Exchange Group.

What does institutional ownership tell us about the London Stock Exchange Group?

Institutional investors typically compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly tracked index. They therefore generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark.

London Stock Exchange Group already has institutions on the share register. Indeed, they hold a respectable stake in the company. This implies that analysts working for these institutions have reviewed the stock and like it. But like everyone else, they can be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a sharp decline in the stock price if two large institutional investors attempt to sell a stock at the same time. So it’s worth checking out the London Stock Exchange Group’s past earnings trajectory (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider as well.

Since institutional investors own more than half of the issued shares, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds have no significant investment in the London Stock Exchange Group. Our data shows that Refinitiv US Holdings Inc. is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. Qatar Holding LLC is the second largest shareholder with 5.7% of common stock and BlackRock, Inc. owns approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock.

Looking at the shareholder register, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the 12 major shareholders, which means that no shareholder has a controlling interest in the ownership.

While studying the institutional ownership of a company can add value to your research, it is also recommended that you research analyst recommendations to better understand a stock’s expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be interesting to see what they are predicting as well.

Insider ownership of the London Stock Exchange Group

The definition of an insider may differ slightly from country to country, but board members still matter. The management of the company answers to the board of directors and the latter must represent the interests of the shareholders. In particular, sometimes the senior executives themselves sit on the board of directors.

Most view insider ownership as a positive because it can indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, there are times when too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of London Stock Exchange Group plc. However, insiders may have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Being so large, we wouldn’t expect insiders to own a large portion of the shares. Together they hold 7.1 million shares in the UK. In this kind of situation, it may be more interesting to see whether these insiders have been buying or selling.

General public property

With a 20% stake, the general public, consisting mainly of individual investors, has some influence on the London Stock Exchange Group. This size of ownership, although considerable, may not be sufficient to change company policy if the decision is not in line with other major shareholders.

Private equity ownership

With a 5.7% stake, private equity firms are able to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private capital sticking around for the long haul, but generally they have a shorter investment horizon and, as the name suggests, don’t invest heavily in public companies. After a while, they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that private companies own 17% of the company’s shares. Private companies can be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a stake in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as individuals. Although it is difficult to draw general conclusions, it should be noted that this is an area for further research.

Ownership of a public company

We understand that public companies own 3.9% of the London Stock Exchange Group. We cannot be sure, but it is quite possible that it is a strategic issue. Businesses can be similar or work together.

Next steps:

It is always useful to think about the different groups that own shares in a company. But to better understand the London Stock Exchange Group, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: The figures in this article are calculated using trailing twelve month data, which refers to the 12 month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the full year.

