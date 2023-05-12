NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street fell, sending the S&P 500 down 0.2%. Disney was one of the heaviest forces to drag the market down on Thursday after losing streaming subscribers in the last quarter. Some banks battered by the industry’s mini-panic have also come under pressure. PacWest fell after disclosing a filing leak last week. In the bond market, Treasury yields fell after another report suggested inflation was slowly heading towards normal. That and a report suggesting an increase in layoffs bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will suspend interest rate hikes at its next meeting.

The S&P 500 was down 0.2% at the end of trading as most stocks in the index fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 243 points, or 0.7%, to 33,288 with less than an hour of trading, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%.

Disney was one of the heaviest dragging forces in the market. It fell 8.7% after it said it lost streaming subscribers in the US and Canada last quarter, which surprised analysts. This is despite its earnings and revenue for the last quarter roughly matching Wall Street forecasts.

Some banks battered by the mini-panic in the industry were also under heavy pressure again, and PacWest Bancorp fell 22.2% after saying it saw 9.5% of its deposits leave last week. He said the majority of the theft happened in two days after reports said the bank was talking to potential investors and partners, raising concerns for its customers.

Investors are looking for the next possible victim after high interest rates contributed to the failure of three high-profile U.S. banks since March.

The fall was also Platoon Interactive, which fell 7.9%. It is offering free seatposts after the recall of 2.2 million of its exercise bikes. The assembly may break while someone is driving it.

A report that showed inflation at the wholesale level was a little cooler last month than economists expected helped provide some support for the broader market. This followed a report the previous day which showed that consumer inflation was also behaving broadly as expected.

The reports reinforced expectations on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates again at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time this had happened in over a year.

The Fed raised rates at a breakneck pace to tame the worst inflation in decades. Inflation has fallen from its peak a year ago, but high rates have also depressed investment prices, helped cause turmoil in the banking sector and slowed the economy enough that many investors prepare for a recession later this year.

A separate report on Thursday said more workers had filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is bad news for workers and adds to concerns about a potential recession, as the labor market has been one of the main pillars remaining to support the economy.

But a cooling labor market would also contain a silver lining for the Fed, which fears an overly warm labor market could lead to upward pressure on inflation.

Following the reports, Treasury yields fell on expectations of a less aggressive Fed. Traders are betting on a high probability that the Fed will even have to cut interest rates later this year. Rate cuts act like steroids for financial markets, but would likely only happen if the economy slips into recession and needs such momentum.

The Fed, meanwhile, said it was unsure of its next move, but does not expect a rate cut this year if things go as planned.

While it is encouraging to see inflation moderating and signs of improving labor conditions, investors should expect volatility with lingering banking concerns and a debt ceiling debate still unresolved. , said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.

For banks, the broader concern is that the sector’s difficulties could lead to a decline in lending, which would hurt the economy. Meanwhile, the US government is closing in on the June 1 deadline when it could short of money unless Congress allows it to borrow more. Economists say a default on US government debt could be catastrophic for the economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.39% from 3.44% on Wednesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 3.90% from 3.91%.

On the winning side on Wall Street was Robinhood Markets, which rose 5.6% after posting a smaller loss and better earnings for the last quarter than expected. It also launched a way for advanced traders to perform certain types of trades 24 hours a day, five days a week.

In overseas markets, shares in London fell 0.1% after the bank of england raised interest rates to their highest level since late 2008. This move was widely expected as inflation remains high in the UK

Stock indexes were mixed elsewhere in Europe and Asia, with most making only modest moves.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

