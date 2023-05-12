Birds’ Weak Stock Performance Impacts the Entire Electric Scooter Industry

Bird’s first quarter results show a company struggling to sustain ridership and revenue from both legs of the profitability stool for the shared micromobility market. Bird managed to cut the costs that would be the third step, but that wasn’t enough to convince investors that the scooter company can find its way to profitability.

Shares of Bird fell nearly 19% following the release of its first quarter results and are now trading at $0.12.

Bird’s earnings can be treated like the canary in the scooter coal mine to the rest of the industry (although it should be noted that each company has its own unique issues and opportunities). And given that Bird was down in nearly every significant metric, that may signal bigger issues within the shared micromobility market.

As one of the only publicly traded electric scooter companies, Bird’s stock market performance is important to the entire shared micromobility industry. If Bird falters, private players may struggle to attract investors, a reality that is already playing out.

Take Tier Mobility, for example. A year ago, the company acquired Spin from Ford and was the world’s largest shared micromobility operator. Today, Tier is struggling to raise more funds and is would have consider a merger or sale with a competitor.

Bird has struggled since going public via a special purpose acquisition merger in November 2021, a trend sweeping mobility SPACs. There are almost no well-functioning SPACs today, largely because many of these companies went public before they had established a sustainable business model — and Bird is no exception.

Bird has its own issues that are unique to the company and not necessarily representative of the overall market. Bird has moved to an asset-light business model that relies on a fleet manager program to generate revenue. Under the model, contractors lease fleets of Bird vehicles and deploy the vehicles on behalf of Bird. The consequence was less control over vehicle placement.

Bird has yet to jump on the removable battery bandwagon that companies like Lime have succeeded in, which has likely driven up operating costs and reduced asset utilization.

After burning shiploads of cash, Bird tried to pull himself together. The company’s new CEO, Shane Torchiana, who took office in September, led Bird’s strategy to cut costs, including exiting dozens of unprofitable markets.

Last year, Bird also laid off 23% of its staff and shut down its scooter retail product. These savings are realized in the first quarter of 2023; Bird’s expenses are definitely down. But the company doesn’t seem to be generating enough revenue for these cost-cutting measures to make a difference.

Bird’s first quarter 2023 financial results

Bird reported first-quarter revenue of $29.5 million, down from $35.4 million in the same quarter of 2022. On a quarterly basis, that revenue is also down from around 40, $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. (Reported revenue in the fourth quarter was actually $69.7 million, but that included a single sweetener of $28.8 million. The sweetener was Bird catching up with revenue missed from previous years.) The revenue cost was $24.5 million, meaning that once again Bird barely broke even. a gross profit basis.

Bird rides and deployed vehicles were also down. In the first quarter, Bird recorded 5.2 million rides, down 29% on an annual basis and nearly 37% on a quarterly basis. This means that Bird also sees fewer trips per deployed vehicle per day. In the first quarter, Bird recorded 0.9 trips per deployed vehicle per day, compared to one trip per deployed vehicle per day in the same period last year.

Bird manages to drive down costs. The company reported total operating expenses of $40.6 million, compared to $100.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, Bird’s operating expenses were $30.6 million. dollars, a decrease of 39% compared to the period of the previous year.

But even with severe cost-cutting measures, which included leaving several markets and laying off staff, Bird closed the first quarter with a net loss of $44.3 million, compared to a net profit of 7.7 million dollars the previous year.

Not only does it appear that Bird isn’t generating enough revenue to cover operating costs, the company still has negative free cash flow at -$25.3 million. Granted, that’s better than the negative free cash flow of $106.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, Bird had $12.8 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. The going concern warning that Bird originally issued in November is still in effect, as that money is not enough to keep the business running. If the company does not raise additional capital or magically generate enough cash flow to even sustain the business it currently runs, it will have to scale back or halt all or part of its operations, or even file for bankruptcy. .

In a regulation depositBird said he plans to continue cutting operating expenses and seek additional sources of outside capital.

Another red flag to note: Bird requested an extension from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to file its 10-K, which provides a more comprehensive overview of a company’s finances and operations and often includes details about risks, lawsuits, investigations, and acquisitions. Asking for an extension suggests that Bird is having financial difficulties or management issues.

Bird’s outlook for 2023 has not changed since last quarter. The company aims to achieve adjusted EBITDA between $15 million and $20 million and free cash flow positivity between $5 million and $10 million. Bird expects its adjusted operating expenses to be around $100 million.