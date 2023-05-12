Elon Musk says he’s hired a new CEO for TwitterExBulletin







. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Elon Musk said he picked someone to succeed him as Twitter’s chief executive, but he didn’t name the new boss. “Excited to announce that I have a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in about 6 weeks!” Musk wrote on Twitter. The announcement of a soon-to-be-appointed replacement was expected, as the billionaire has repeatedly suggested he has no intention of running the business permanently. He said he will continue to oversee the company’s products and software and serve as executive chairman and chief technology officer. As is often the case with Musk, questions hang over the seriousness of his announcement. In April, Musk said the BBC that his dog was the new CEO of Twitter. Musk did not return requests for comment. Twitter’s press office responded to emailed questions with its standard auto-response poo emoji. In December, Musk floated the idea of ​​stepping down as CEO of Twitter. He polled his followers on Twitter and nearly 58% of those polled backed him in quitting his role as leader of the social media site. Since Musk took over Twitter, about 90% of his employees have been fired or quit. He put the company in debt, just as advertisers fled in droves. Musk himself has raised the possibility of bankruptcy if Twitter cannot fix its financial outlook. Musk has governed the beleaguered site erratically, making policy decisions that affect the entire platform on a whim and quickly introducing a dizzying array of changes, including removing users from blue “verified” checkmarks and by allowing anyone to purchase a “verified” badge. He notably reactivated the account of former President Donald Trump, who had been “permanently suspended” for incitement to violence after the Capitol siege on January 6. He welcomed back to the platform right-wing users and other controversial figures who had also previously been barred from violating policy rules against harassment and violent speech. It’s unclear if Musk’s successor will continue to fulfill his mandate of relaxing content moderation rules and trying to find new ways to generate revenue on the struggling platform. Musk, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, has been criticized for neglecting his role in his other ventures, with Twitter consuming much of his attention. The electric car company accounts for most of Musk’s wealth, but investors in his other companies have complained that using Twitter has become a major distraction. Tesla stock has lost 65% of its value in 2022. After the tweet was posted promising a new Twitter CEO, Tesla’s stock price soared, perhaps a sign that investors believe Musk may soon be focusing on Tesla again. In December, Tesla investor Ross Gerber said Tesla’s Board of Directors to “wake up”. Gerber added in the tweet: “Who is running Tesla and when is Elon coming back?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/11/1175621024/musk-ceo-twitter-tesla The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos