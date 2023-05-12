Stock market today: Asian stocks are mostly down on looming concerns over US banks and Chinese growth

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mostly down on Friday on looming concerns about U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region’s main engine of growth.

Asian stocks struggled to orient themselves after weak inflation data from China indicated weakening demand, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Recent data reflects very low inflation and weak credit extensions in China, all of which point to slowing growth as the nation’s initial jump from pandemic-related restrictions fades, he said. .

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% in morning trade to 29,393.24 as companies like Nissan Motor Co. gained after declaring relatively favorable incomes. But SoftBank Group Corp. collapsed after announcing its second consecutive year of losses .

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% to 7,244.50. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.4% to 2,481.40. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was virtually unchanged at 19,746.09, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% to 3,304.87.

Surprisingly steep decline for The Walt Disney Co. after reporting loss of streaming subscribers last quarter dragged on shares on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 7.02 points, or 0.2%, to 4,130.62, with two out of three stocks in the index down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 221.82, or 0.7%, to 33,309.51, while the Nasdaq composite rose 22.07, or 0.2%, to 12,328.51.

Investors are looking for the next possible victim in the US banking sector after high interest rates led to three high-profile failures since March.

A report showing that US inflation at the wholesale level was a little cooler last month than economists expected helped limit losses for the broader market. This followed a report the previous day which showed that consumer inflation was also behaving broadly as expected.

The reports helped reaffirm Wall Street expectations that the Federal Reserve will suspend interest rate hikes at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time this had happened in over a year.

A separate US report says more workers have applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is bad news for workers and adds to concerns about a potential recession, as the labor market has been one of the main pillars of the economy.

But a cooling labor market would also benefit the Fed, which fears an overly hot labor market could put upward pressure on inflation.

Following the reports, Treasury yields fell on expectations of a less aggressive Fed. Traders are betting on a high probability that the Fed will have to cut interest rates later this year. Rate cuts act like steroids for financial markets, but would likely only happen if the economy slips into recession and needs such momentum.

For banks, the broader concern is that the industry’s problems could lead to a decline in lending, which would hurt the economy. US government moves closer to June 1 deadline where he might run out of money unless Congress allows it to borrow more. Economists say a default on US government debt could be catastrophic for the economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.39% from 3.44% on Wednesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 3.90% from 3.91%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 30 cents to $71.17 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 23 cents to $75.21 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar remained unchanged at 134.52 Japanese yen. The euro traded at $1.0922, falling from $1.0921.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.

