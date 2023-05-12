Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks are mostly down on looming concerns over US banks and Chinese growth
TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mostly down on Friday on looming concerns about U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region’s main engine of growth.
Asian stocks struggled to orient themselves after weak inflation data from China indicated weakening demand, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
Recent data reflects very low inflation and weak credit extensions in China, all of which point to slowing growth as the nation’s initial jump from pandemic-related restrictions fades, he said. .
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% in morning trade to 29,393.24 as companies like Nissan Motor Co. gained after declaring relatively favorable incomes. But SoftBank Group Corp. collapsed after announcing its second consecutive year of losses.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% to 7,244.50. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.4% to 2,481.40. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was virtually unchanged at 19,746.09, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% to 3,304.87.
Surprisingly steep decline for The Walt Disney Co. after reporting loss of streaming subscribers last quarter dragged on shares on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 fell 7.02 points, or 0.2%, to 4,130.62, with two out of three stocks in the index down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 221.82, or 0.7%, to 33,309.51, while the Nasdaq composite rose 22.07, or 0.2%, to 12,328.51.
Investors are looking for the next possible victim in the US banking sector after high interest rates led to three high-profile failures since March.
A report showing that US inflation at the wholesale level was a little cooler last month than economists expected helped limit losses for the broader market. This followed a report the previous day which showed that consumer inflation was also behaving broadly as expected.
The reports helped reaffirm Wall Street expectations that the Federal Reserve will suspend interest rate hikes at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time this had happened in over a year.
A separate US report says more workers have applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is bad news for workers and adds to concerns about a potential recession, as the labor market has been one of the main pillars of the economy.
But a cooling labor market would also benefit the Fed, which fears an overly hot labor market could put upward pressure on inflation.
Following the reports, Treasury yields fell on expectations of a less aggressive Fed. Traders are betting on a high probability that the Fed will have to cut interest rates later this year. Rate cuts act like steroids for financial markets, but would likely only happen if the economy slips into recession and needs such momentum.
For banks, the broader concern is that the industry’s problems could lead to a decline in lending, which would hurt the economy. US government moves closer to June 1 deadline where he might run out of money unless Congress allows it to borrow more. Economists say a default on US government debt could be catastrophic for the economy.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.39% from 3.44% on Wednesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 3.90% from 3.91%.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 30 cents to $71.17 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 23 cents to $75.21 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar remained unchanged at 134.52 Japanese yen. The euro traded at $1.0922, falling from $1.0921.
___
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/08e10cba4fdbf125c25c3e15997925ab
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, a satirical Bollywood comedy coming out soon! Know in detail
- Stock market today: Asian stocks are mostly down on looming concerns over US banks and Chinese growth
- Pakistan’s Information Minister defends Imran Khan’s arrest, saying he ‘should be treated like any other citizen’ | world news
- US-Mexico border prepares for midnight lifting of restrictions on Title 42 migrants | US-Mexico border
- Performances and events to grab for week 8
- PIRATE BOYS TENNIS DEFEAT EGF 5-2 IN DUAL
- Pitti Uomo prepares a packed summer edition as menswear blooms
- Google teases updates to helpful content system
- China punishes 110,000 officials in Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign: Report | world news
- Joe Scarborough burns ‘most shocking’ part of Donald Trump’s CNN town hall
- With the Latest Listings – Homes for Sale in Hollywood, FL
- Kirby Smart’s message of hope for Auburn football fans in 2023