Stock Market Today: Stocks Plunge on Inflation Data, Falls for Disney and Banks

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street fell slightly on Thursday, weighed down by a sharp decline in The Walt disney Co. and growing fears about the health of some US banks.

The S&P 500 fell 7.02 points, or 0.2%, to 4,130.62, with two out of three stocks in the index down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 221.82, or 0.7%, to 33,309.51, while the Nasdaq composite rose 22.06, or 0.2%, to 12,328.51.

Disney was one of the heavy hitters out there. It fell 8.7% after it said it lost streaming subscribers in the US and Canada last quarter, which surprised analysts. This is despite its earnings and revenue for the last quarter roughly matching Wall Street forecasts.

Some banks battered by the mini-panic in the industry were also under heavy pressure again, and PacWest Bancorp sank 22.7% after saying it saw 9.5% of its deposits leave last week. He said the majority of the theft happened in two days after reports said the bank was talking to potential investors and partners, raising concerns for its customers.

Investors are looking for the next possible victim in the US banking sector after high interest rates led to three high-profile bankruptcies since March.