Business
Thousands of people will benefit from low-cost heating to reduce their energy bills
- 7 state-of-the-art heating network projects across England receive government funding
- Britain’s first system drawing heat from deep underground will be built to warm nearly 4,000 homes, schools and a leisure center
- projects will help homes and businesses move away from oil and gas boilers by reducing costs and carbon emissions
The UK’s first system drawing heat from deep underground to provide low-cost heating to almost 4,000 homes is one of 7 innovative projects supported by government funding today (Friday 12 May 2023) .
The Langarth deep geothermal heat network will involve drilling to a depth of 5,275 meters to extract heat from granite rocks beneath the United Downs industrial site in Cornwall.
It is one of 7 state-of-the-art heating systems that will receive a $91 million share of the government’s Green Heat Network Fund.
District heating systems recover heat found underground or use excess heat generated from manufacturing or waste management, and provide heating and hot water to homes and businesses through a connected network.
This allows them to move away from fossil fuel gas and oil boilers, helping to reduce costs and carbon emissions. The projects will strengthen the UK’s energy security and independence and help deliver on the government’s commitment to grow the economy through the programs which are expected to create hundreds of new skilled jobs.
Among the 7 innovative projects to benefit from the last round of funding are:
- the development of a heat network in Goole, using excess heat generated by a local manufacturing plant to provide heating to local homes and businesses, creating 40 jobs
- the extension of a district heating network in east London to provide heating to 2 new developments in and around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, serving approximately 500 new homes and 250 non-residential premises
Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said:
The UK is a global leader in reducing carbon emissions, but we must continue to push the limits to reach our net zero target.
These innovative projects will not only benefit the communities they serve, by reducing emissions and providing low-cost heating that helps reduce energy bills, but they will also support nations’ efforts for greater security and independence. energy.
They are part of our energy revolution creating hundreds of new jobs for our ever-expanding green economy.
The Green Chaleur Network Fund (GHNF(CUT) which closed its doors to applications in January 2022.
Unlike the CUT diet, the GHNF will only finance district heating projects where there is a low-carbon heat source.
The funding, announced today by the government, will pave the way for low-carbon technologies such as air-source heat pumps, which extract heat from the air, solar and geothermal energy to be supplied to large scale and to establish as the central source of energy in this country.
Ken Hunnisett, program manager for Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management, delivery partner for the GHNF And CUTsaid:
Continuing the legacy of the first GHNF projects to be announced in December, more than $91 million in additional targeted support was announced today from the fund to provide low-carbon heating across the country.
From Cornwall to London, from Reading to Rotherham, the funding announced today will go a long way to help us achieve our net zero ambitions and provide clean heating in residential and commercial buildings.
We are delighted to be working with the teams at each of these sites to deliver these new heating infrastructure projects to help them achieve their green goals and make a real difference in the way we heat our buildings.
Kieran Sinclair, district heating policy manager at the Distributed Energy Association (DEA), said:
It’s great to see more low-carbon heat network projects being funded through the Green Heat Network Fund.
They show the potential of district heating networks across the UK to reduce both carbon emissions and customer heating bills, while delivering clean energy to public and private sector buildings.
By 2050, a much larger proportion of the country will get its heat from low-carbon heating networks as part of the UK’s net zero targets.
In February, the government also launched the £32million Heating Network Efficiency Program to make vital improvements to old and inefficient heating networks and provide thousands of homes in England and Wales with cheaper energy and greener.
The government is also acting to regulate the heat network market through the energy law. The bill will appoint Ofgem as the district heating regulator, with new powers to investigate and intervene where prices for consumers appear to be unfair. The legislation also gives the Secretary of State for the Departments the power to introduce a price cap on heating networks if this proves necessary to protect consumers.
The full list of projects that will receive support from the government’s Green Heat Networks Fund today is as follows:
- Bradford Energy Limited – 20 million to build a heat network by aerothermal heat pump, to supply shops and other buildings in the city center
- Cornish Council – 22 million to develop the Langarth Deep Geothermal Heat Network, the first of its kind in the UK, which will use geothermal energy from hot granite rocks under Cornwall to heat 3,800 local homes and public facilities in the region
- East Riding of Yorkshire Council – 12 million to create the new Goole District Energy Grid, which will use waste heat from a manufacturing plant to power local homes and businesses, reducing the city’s carbon emissions by 322,000 tonnes over 40 years and creating 40 new skilled jobs
- Rotherham Energy Limited – 25 million to build a new Rotherham Energy Network to provide heating and hot water to 34 homes and businesses in the city center
- Kirklees Council – 8.2 million to create the Huddersfield District Energy Network, which will supply low-carbon heat and electricity to public and private sector buildings in and around the center of the city, helping the council achieve its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2038
- East London Energy – 1.76 million to extend the heating network to supply more homes in and around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford
- Reading University – 2.1 million to help decarbonise its Whiteknights campus, currently powered by a combined heat and power district heating network
