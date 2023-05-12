Stocks and yields fall after data halts further Fed rate hikes

[1/3] Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

European stocks, Wall Street slide

Bank of England raises rates by 25 basis points to 4.5% as expected

Dollar soars despite US debt limit line

Graphic: world exchange rates

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) – A gauge of global stock market performance tumbled on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims and a slight rise in producer prices suggested a slowing economy. which also pushed Treasury yields lower as it could allow the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hit a year-and-a-half high last week, while producer prices rebounded slightly in April, leading to the smallest annual increase in producer inflation in more than two years.

Both Labor Department reports suggested demand was slowing and raising the risks of a recession later this year as a credit crunch dampens bank lending.

“The inflation number and the number of unemployed have firmed up a bit. UI claims were a bit higher and the PPI was a bit slower than expected. These are signs of a slowdown in the economy. economy,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville. , Virginia.

“People are expecting the Fed to start cutting rates later this year. It looks like what they are doing is working. The weakening economy and corporate earnings may not rise as expected. “

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) slid 8.7% and was the second biggest loser in the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) index, which fell 0.2%. Disney was the biggest loser in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), helping to drag it down 0.66%, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 0.18% on hopes of a an impending rate cut.

The improved outlook for inflation has pushed down Treasury yields on two-year bonds, which may move in line with interest rate expectations, to 3.90% from over 4% before the data release. consumer price index data on Monday.

The 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 3.386%.

Futures contracts showed the odds of the Fed raising rates again in June was 10.7%, down from 2.1% shortly after the data was released, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. The likelihood of the Fed cutting rates later this year has also increased.

In Europe, the 12th consecutive rate hike by the Bank of England initially pushed the pound up nearly half a cent against the dollar to hit $1.26. The pound last traded at $1.2513, down 0.88% on the day.

The British pound hit a one-year high this week and also saw some profit taking after the BoE rate decision.

“The wording in the statement (leaves) more room for upside, but absolutely no upfront commitment to do so,” said Orla Garvey, senior fixed income portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. “In that sense, as expected, we remain data dependent.”

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed flat as falling energy stocks and Bayer’s (BAYGn.DE) worst one-day drop in nearly two years offset early gains on hopes the Fed ease its monetary policy. Bayer fell 7.5%.

The MSCI Global Stocks Gauge (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.27%.

CONCERNS ABOUT LOW DEMAND IN CHINA

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) ended down 0.3%, reversing gains in the morning session, on concerns over weak demand in China. having weighed on sentiment.

April’s consumer price data in China rose at a slower pace and beat expectations as factory output deflation worsened, suggesting more stimulus may be needed to spur an uneven economic recovery from COVID-19.

The consumer price index (CPI) in April rose 0.1% year on year, the lowest rate since February 2021, while the producer price index (PPI) fell to the level fastest since May 2020, down 3.6% year-on-year. .

Markets were also watching the start of three days of meetings of Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders in Japan who will seek to hijack China’s supply chains – but will also try to gain its cooperation to resolve debt issues. world.

China’s prime CSI300 index (.CSI300) edged down 0.2%, as did Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. (.HER)

In the foreign exchange markets, the dollar index rose 0.65%.

“It’s a long overdue correction, I don’t think there’s anything fundamental behind it with the unresolved debt ceiling. The stress is still on bank stocks,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

“The dollar can’t fall every day, I don’t see any fundamental hook behind the dollar rebound,” he said.

The sell-off in the South African rand and bonds accelerated on Thursday as reports that South Africa had supplied arms to Russia spooked investors already concerned about the economic impact of crippling power cuts .

The rand fell 1.78% to 19.1950.

Oil prices fell to a week low as a political standoff over the US debt ceiling stoked recessionary jitters among the world’s biggest oil consumer, while rising demand unemployment insurance claims and weak Chinese economic data also weighed.

U.S. crude futures fell $1.69 to $70.87 a barrel, while Brent settled $1.43 at $74.98.

Gold retreated as the safe-haven dollar rose and broke above bullion support on lingering economic risks.

US gold futures fell 0.8% to $2,020.50 an ounce.

Editing by Stephen Coates

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.