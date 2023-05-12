How to motivate employees when their priorities have changed

Three years into the pandemic, we see how our collective trauma has impacted the psychology of work. Our humanity has been revealed, as have working paradigms previously thought implausible – and no one can ignore either. Feeling passionate about our professional lives – loving what we do and how we do it – is more important than ever, but what creates that passion has widened and deepened. Leaders need to catch up or they will operate empty, frustrating hybrid offices with silent dropouts and short-lived employees. The author presents four ways for leaders to expand their own vision of how to motivate employees.

Strike up a conversation with a business leader these days and you’ll likely hear a version that no one wants to work hard anymore. Companies that are hiring are always looking for ambitious, hungry people who will do what it takes to succeed. But new hires negotiate like seasoned executives, leaving managers perplexed. Even with recent rounds of layoffs, employee expectations remain high, as evidenced by job postings emphasizing flexibility and other perks. There is also a truism that transcends economic situations: companies want to hire and retain the best employees, which gives them leverage. I see my C-suite customers grabbing for more control to get back to normal by pushing for longer hours in the office, tightening measures and hoping the economic headwinds will return.

I tell them not to count on it.

Human nature has not fundamentally changed. People want to be committed to work and apply themselves to great things. But much like a camera lens that zooms out, we now see more of the story. Feeling passionate about our professional life, loving what we do and how we do it is more important than ever, but what creates that passion has widened and deepened. We no longer see the singular pursuit of a corporate goal in a busy office as the only way to have a meaningful career. Leaders need to catch up or they will operate empty, frustrating hybrid offices with silent dropouts and short-lived employees.

Three years into the pandemic, let’s see how our collective trauma has impacted the psychology of work. Our humanity has been revealed, as have paradigms of work that were once thought implausible and no one can ignore either. Like Gartner research shows, workers want a more human value proposition, with 65% of survey respondents agreeing that the pandemic has made them rethink the role work should have in their lives. Despite all our talk for decades about work-life balance, people are finally feeling in their bones what it means. The big question has shifted from How does life fit into work? à How does work fit into life? (One could reasonably argue that those in power were already working from that last question, whether it was a partner in a law firm taking a long vacation to recharge or a startup founder. up giving up five years to retire at 40. The issue is now democratized.)

I see this trend in action every day. Recently, I spoke to a 22-year-old new hire at a major consulting firm, an environment known for its grueling hours. She and her peers were already setting boundaries for what would make the job sustainable and plotting when to quit if the company didn’t comply. And in a recent leadership development session, I asked a group of senior executives what they’re excited about this year. I heard a few expected comments about projects in the works, but just as many cited personal or wellness-focused efforts. They were established professionals talking before the people who control their promotions and paychecks.

The employment contract has fundamentally changed for a generation of workers. McKinsey & Companys 2022 American Opportunity investigation found that 87% of workers want to be independent in where and when they work. In other words, they want to be able to decide how they work and define success. If leaders want to attract and retain top talent, those who are passionate, and infuse that passion into the workplace, they need to broaden their own vision of how to motivate them. Here are four strategies.

Accept a holistic definition of passion.

Employees don’t want to be hungry; they want to be fed. Inspired people make inspired workers inspired companies. Encourage workers to define passion however they want and align your workplace to support a wide variety of situations.

It means stretching your own ideas about what ambition looks like. Is it better to have a productive worker who leaves early to train for a marathon or an exhausted worker who is tied to his desk? How do you judge the person who refuses a promotion because he likes his job as it is?

Let’s not punish people who have an updated success model that works for them. (Leaders even have a role in getting people to discover their purpose.)

Lose the but I had to do it mentality.

For most of us, there was a predictable cadence to professional work. You grind it down early, give up much of your life, and eventually gain some control over your time.

It can be easy to fall prey to the sunk cost fallacy: I did it, and now everyone should pay their share the same way. Consider, however, that this was before new technologies and standards that enable other options came into existence. Yes, it had to be done, but was it really the best way to get the best job? I know that when I worked seven days a week until 11 p.m., I was not a source of creativity.

Each new job change requires the end of an existing standard. Instead of bringing people to your experience, think about how you can bring everyone to a new experience.

Disconnect performance from time.

Many of my clients express continued frustration at not knowing how well their hybrid or remote teams are working. My answer is: you never did. People have wasted a lot of time in the office under your nose, and if they want to waste time, they will do it anywhere.

You better measure performance and lose the fixation over time. As the McKinsey survey showed, people want control over how they work. In return, they must bring results. This is the employment contract. Imagine if that was just agreed openly.

Some of us have such an ingrained mindset at your desk that we restrict ourselves when we have flexibility, even though it would yield a better outcome. We act like there’s a boss watching in the sky what’s happening every second. The more latitude managers can allow to create the right work environment for the individual, the less guilt everyone will feel and, therefore, the more they can focus on doing the right job.

Do not tighten the screws, loosen them.

When we sense a shift in control, we tend to want to micromanage people and processes. Recessionary pressures exacerbate this effect. But putting tracking software on employee computers won’t make employees’ jobs any better, nor will threats of working harder or leaving, like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have recently tried. Fear was never one effective long-term motivation, with aggravated negative emotions. Worrying about preserving employment pushes people to withdraw, not to take risks towards excellence.

Productivity is actually broken, for reasons that people find hard to explain. However, it cannot be because of employee autonomy, as productivity was way up in 2020 and 2021 when many offices were completely closed.

. . .

Fifteen years of coaching have taught me this: people are more productive when they feel motivated by what they do and how they live. We need both to thrive. Even if the market continues to cool, stay the course and empower people more, not less. Employees expect regressive behavior from companies, but you can model a sustainable way forward. You’ll get more work out of people, encourage retention, and boost motivation. If leaders show they value what matters to each individual, the entire company will benefit from more passionate and motivated teams. And passion creates more lasting results than everyday hunger.