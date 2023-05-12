Wahoo High students take part in stock game





LINCOLN The opening bell rings, 291 teams rush to begin an investment journey that will last a lifetime. It was Jan. 9, at Wahoo High School, where 20 teams began their climb to finish top of the state in the national stock game. Each team received $100,000 to invest from January 9 to April 7. Teams were required to buy a minimum of five stocks, a bond and a mutual fund to encourage a diversified portfolio. Team members were encouraged to take on different roles such as leader, data custodian and researcher, etc. The team with the most equity on April 7 was named the state champion. On May 2, seven Wahoo High School students were honored for their performance in the stock game at the annual Nebraska Council on Economic Educations (NCEE) Champions Banquet. Barb Shanahan’s economy classes had 20 teams, consisting of three to five students, competing in the game. The game was offered both semesters, fall and spring with a total of 619 participating teams. WHS students competed in the spring competition along with 291 other teams from across the state. People also read… In the spring contest, The Stocking Stuffers (Landon Spicka, Audrie Lepore and Jamie Werth) finished first with a portfolio balance of $126,706, finishing 21.96% above the S&P 500. The Money Mammoths (Nash Beasley, Alex Borchers, Landon Brigham and Sawyer Lavaley) finished third with a portfolio balance of $119,913, finishing 15.17% above the S&P 500. Combining the fall and spring competitions, the Stocking Stuffers finished second and the Money Mammoths finished third out of a total of 619 teams. Asked about their investment strategy, the Money Mammoths said they picked stocks they knew and then held a majority vote on whether to buy the stock. The team kept their stocks for the most part, according to Brigham. But they sold shares. As it started to fall after a big profit, we sold it, Nash Beasley said. The Money Mammoths strategy was contrary to state champions, Lavaley said. The (state champions) had a very different strategy, he said. They bought when prices fell expecting them to come back up later. An additional Stock Game activity is a t-shirt design contest. Students create a stock game t-shirt using only three colors. The drawings are voted on by the economics students and then submitted to the competition. This year, the McKenna Smiths design was chosen to feature on the 2023 t-shirts. Everyone attending the Banquet of Champions received a t-shirt with McKenna’s design. McKenna also received $50 from NCEE for her winning design. According to the American Institutes for Research (AIR), The Stock Market Game engages students and improves academic performance, financial knowledge, and saving and investing habits. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/community/wahoo/wahoo-high-students-participate-in-stock-market-game/article_ea259d60-edf6-11ed-baf8-eb96c06f4e7a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos