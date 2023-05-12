Working from home is leading companies to cut office space, hurting small businessesExBulletin

Business
Arezou Rezvani/NPR
LOS ANGELES James Wallace Sears has more shoes in his repair shop these days than he knows what to do with.
“These are all pandemic shoes,” says Sears, 80, pulling out drawer after drawer full of leather boots, suede loafers and designer flats. “They were dropped off here before the pandemic, and they never got them back.”
The shoes are mainly owned by lawyers, consultants and financial advisors. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they left their broken soles at Sears and drove to work in nearby corporate towers. After closing for a few years, Sears recently reopened and said it would see all of its former customers again.
But everything is different now.
Arezou Rezvani/NPR
“Right now I get maybe four or five customers a day,” says Sears, which estimates its monthly sales are down 85% from before the pandemic. “I’m here now trying to start over to see if it’s still going to work, but I don’t know, I’m very slow.”
Remote work long considered a temporary phase of the pandemic for many white-collar workers is dragging on with no real end in sight. Combined with high inflation, rising interest rates and tightening of credit conditionsit’s causing many businesses to re-evaluate whether they need all that pre-pandemic office space.
“The typical building has about half the number of people it normally occupies, and so businesses, when their leases come to an end, reduce their use of space,” says Kenneth Rosen, president of the real estate research firm . Rosen Consulting Group.
Arezou Rezvani/NPR
Nearly 1 in 5 offices remain empty
Nearly 20% of office space in the United States is empty, a milestone that tops the vacancy rate after the 2008 financial crisis. It’s worse in downtown los angeles And San Franciscowhere 28% and 29% of places were recorded as vacant in the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
Analysts fear this trend could trigger a domino effect: if companies continue to give up their office leases, their landlords may not be able to meet mortgage payments, increasing the risk of defaults and seizures.
This is a concern that is already manifesting itself in some markets.
The office’s owner, Columbia Property Trust, defaulted on $1.7 billion in debt tied to seven properties in San Francisco, New York, Boston and Jersey City, NJ, in February. That same month in Los Angeles, Brookfield, the city’s largest office owner, defaulted on loans for two downtown buildings. In fact, if you were to take the 40 largest office spaces in downtown Los Angeles, the owners of about a quarter of them would be in talks with lenders about their own financing issues, according to reports. sources close to these discussions.
This distress in the office market is a worrying development for banks. Most of these debts, estimated at $1.2 trillion, are owed to small regional banks. They are already facing turbulence following a series of collapses and takeovers this year.
Arezou Rezvani/NPR
The collapse of this sector of the commercial real estate market could make regional banks “less profitable or even unviable”, says Rosen, who is also president of the Fisher Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics at the Haas School of Business in the University of California, Berkeley.
“It’s the next big shoe to drop.”
Without foot traffic, small businesses have reduced hours and locked doors
The stress these vacancies place on small business owners operating in the shadows of tall buildings is palpable.
In the same underground mall where Sears repairs shoes, the lights were out at a hair salon well before the stated closing time on a recent midweek visit. A scheduler sitting at one of the workstations revealed only two appointments for the day.
The door was locked at a nearby dry cleaner during normal business hours. Worker Mart Mandingo finally appeared, explaining that he was keeping the door locked because “there are a lot of crazy people coming here now”, referring to the growing homeless population in the nearby Skid Row neighborhood, in 13% increase compared to 2021, according to a Rand Corp. study.
Arezou Rezvani/NPR
Inside, a shelf that once held suits and blouses seemed sparse. Like Sears, he too is keeping a collection of pandemic clothing, hoping his customers will return.
But that hope is fading day by day.
“I’ve had contact with different customers, and some of them say they won’t be coming back,” Sears says. “If they come back, it might only be three days a week.”
At this rate, Sears says, his store, which his father opened 50 years ago, could be gone by the end of the year.
Arezou Rezvani/NPR
