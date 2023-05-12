



NEWARK, NJ A Chicago man was arrested today and charged in an investment fraud scheme that defrauded victims of more than $2 million, US attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. Phillip Galles, 57, of Chicago, is charged by complaint with one count of wire fraud. Galles made his first appearance this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes in Chicago, Illinois, in federal court and was detained. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: Galles, a former commodity trader, defrauded his victims by falsely claiming that he would invest their money in commodity futures through his so-called Chicago-based investment firm called Tyche Asset Management . Galles and those who worked for him falsely told potential investors that Tyche had a history of success using proprietary trading strategies, with extraordinary annual rates of return exceeding 100%. Tyche has made virtually no legitimate investments in commodity futures or otherwise. Galles instead ran Tyche as a Ponzi scheme and used investors’ money to pay off other investors and for his own personal expenses. Wales encountered an undercover agent in New Jersey claiming to be an investment manager looking to make a large investment. Galles falsely claimed that Tyche had annual returns of 336%, had raised more than $2 billion within 60 days of the fund’s launch, and had top investors including a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund and a well-known owner of a professional sports team. Wales also falsely claimed that he graduated from a top Midwestern university. Wales defrauded more than a dozen victims out of more than $2 million. The count of wire fraud that Galles is charged with carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or double the gross gain or loss involved in the offense, whichever is higher. U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, under Special Agent in Charge Thomas Mahoney in Newark; and inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, under the direction of Postal Inspector in Charge Christopher A. Nielsen, Division of Philadelphia, with the investigation leading to the charges. He also thanked the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association for their assistance. The government is represented by Assistant US Attorney Carolyn Silane of the Economic Crimes Unit in Newark. The accusation and allegations contained in the complaint are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

