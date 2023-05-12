Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday May 12
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, May 11, 2023.
Source: NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Looking for a rebound
The Nasdaq is buzzing and it’s on track to post its third consecutive winning week. The Dow and S&P 500, however, head into Friday for their second consecutive week of losses. Investors mull over potential signs of an economic slowdown while dealing with the aftermath of most of the earnings season. (Disney, which released a lackluster report on Wednesday, was a drag on the Dow’s lower Thursday.) Then there’s fresh concern over regional banks, which fell after PacWest reported a sharp decline in deposits. Follow live market updates.
2. A new leader for Twitter
Elon Musk’s Twitter account seen on Mobile with Elon Musk in the background on screen, seen in this illustration photo. On February 19, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.
Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Elon Musk announced on Thursday that he would be stepping down as chief executive of Twitter in about six weeks. He did not publicly name his successor, but referred to that person as “her”. CNBC’s Julia Boorstin later confirmed that Twitter was in talks with Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s chief advertising officer, for the role of CEO. While Musk would inevitably retain a lot of control over Twitter, he owns it and plans to continue overseeing its product development. Yaccarino, a seasoned operator in the advertising world, could help Twitter bolster its declining advertising business. You’re here investors, one of whom wants Musk to spend more time on his electric vehicle business. seemed to like the news, sending shares up 2% on Thursday and another 1.5% in extended trading.
3. Disney Drops
Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, during an interview with CNBC, February 9, 2023.
Randy Shropshire | CNBC
disney had risen quite high in the market since Bob Iger returned as CEO in November. He revamped the entertainment giant and rolled out a cost-cutting plan that includes 7,000 layoffs, while focusing the company’s content creators on core brands. Then came Wednesday’s after-hours earnings report, which, in turn, sent Disney shares down nearly 9% on Thursday. Now the shares are up just 6% for the year. While the company’s streaming losses have improved, it has shown that it still has a long way to go before turning a profit in this segment. Additionally, by integrating Hulu into the Disney+ app, Iger seemed to recognize that Disney might need a little more than its basic family-friendly content to make its streaming business work.
4. Delay of the meeting on the debt ceiling
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the federal government’s debt limit during a visit to SUNY Westchester Community College Valhalla in Valhalla, New York on May 10, 2023.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Joe Biden was due to meet with the big four congressional leaders on Friday as they try to hammer out a deal that would raise the debt ceiling and prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt. THE The session, however, is postponed to early next week as White House and congressional staff work behind the scenes. The Treasury Department has said the United States could run out of cash to pay bills as early as June 1 unless Congress raises the debt ceiling. House Republicans, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have insisted on linking spending cuts to an increase in the debt ceiling. Biden has said he will only negotiate spending cuts through a separate bill. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is also expected to meet with top banking executives on the matter early next week.
5. The end of the Covid health emergency
Sylvester Fisher receives a flu shot from pharmacist Patricia Pernal during an event hosted by the Chicago Department of Public Health at the Southwest Senior Center on September 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Vaccines were offered with pneumonia vaccines and the recently licensed COVID-19 booster vaccine, which protects against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and newer omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5 during the event . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The United States ended its public health emergency for Covid on Thursday after three years, more than a million deaths and a host of sweeping and still developing societal and economic changes. Deaths and hospitalizations from the disease have dropped dramatically, with vaccines and antiviral drugs on the market. While some fear the end of the emergency will leave the United States vulnerable to future Covid surges, others say we are past the worst. Meanwhile, uninsured Americans can still get Covid vaccines for free, at least for now, CNBC’s Annika Kim Constantino reports.
CNBC’s Sarah Min, Jonathan Vanian, Julia Boorstin, Noah Sheidlower, Emma Kinery, Spencer Kimball and Annika Kim Constantino contributed to this report.
