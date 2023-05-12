Stock Market Today: US Futures Point Higher in Mixed Week of Trading and More Volatility for Banks | WWTI





Wall Street edged higher early Friday in a mixed week of trading amid continued volatility for some regional banks and the potential for a recession in the United States. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. Investors have been on the lookout for the next possible fall in the US banking sector after three bank failures since March. PacWest Bancorp was up less than 2% before the bell on Friday. A day earlier, the California bank’s shares lost another 22.7% of their value after revealing a deposit leak last week. PacWest’s fall on Thursday dragged some, but not all, regional banks down with it. The banks that failed were either heavily exposed to tech companies that cut spending as the Fed raised its benchmark interest rates, or they invested heavily in bonds that are generally safe but can lose value. value if interest rates rise. The Fed has now raised interest rates 10 times, raising borrowing costs and trapping banks that failed to hedge against higher rates when they invested heavily in these bonds. A report showing that US inflation at the wholesale level was a little cooler last month than economists expected helped limit losses for the broader market. This followed a report the previous day which showed that consumer inflation was also behaving broadly as expected. The reports helped reaffirm Wall Street’s expectations that the Federal Reserve will suspend interest rate hikes again at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time this had happened in over a year. A separate US report said more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This adds to concerns about a potential recession, as the labor market has been one of the main pillars of the economy. But a cooling labor market would also benefit the Fed, which fears an overly hot labor market could put upward pressure on inflation. Traders are betting on a high probability that the Fed will have to cut interest rates later this year. Rate cuts act like steroids for financial markets, but would likely only happen if the economy slips into recession and needs an extra boost. Elsewhere at midday in Europe, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.6% in early trading, Germany’s DAX added 0.4% and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose just 0.1%. Asian stocks struggled to orient themselves after weak inflation data from China indicated weakening demand, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. Recent data reflects very low inflation and weak credit extensions in China, all of which point to slowing growth after an initial jump after the country dropped pandemic-related restrictions, he said. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% to end at 29,388.30 as companies like Nissan Motor Co. rose after reporting relatively favorable earnings. But SoftBank Group Corp. collapsed after announcing its second straight year of losses. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up nearly 0.1% to 7,256.70. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.6% to 2,475.42. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6% to 19,627.24, while the Shanghai Composite plunged 1.1% to 3,272.36. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $71.20 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 26 cents to $75.24 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 134.52 yen to 134.99 Japanese yen. The euro traded at $1.0888, down from $1.0921. ___ Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.informnny.com/news/stock-market-today-asian-shares-mostly-lower-on-looming-worry-over-us-banks-china-growth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos