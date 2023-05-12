Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in morning trading





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks are drifting on Friday as a listless week on Wall Street appears to be heading for a quiet close, though deep concerns continue to lurk beneath the surface. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading and on pace for a sixth straight week where it moved less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 33,330 as of 9:50 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite edged up less than 0.1%. Despite the seemingly placid moves for the broader market, big swings swirled below amid worries about a possible recession high inflation and the US government is heading towards what could be a catastrophic default on his debt. An area under heavy pressure this week looked to stabilize as PacWest Bancorps stock recovered some of its big loss. It’s coming under intense scrutiny as Wall Street searches for the next possible US bank to fail after three high-profile collapses since March. PacWest rose 1.7% a day after falling sharply when it disclosed a leak in deposits the previous week. That’s still down 17% for the week so far. Shares of other small and medium banks also rose, including a 1.4% gain for Western Alliance Bancorp. Banks buckled under the weight of much higher interest rates, causing some customers to withdraw deposits in search of higher returns while driving down the prices of investments held by banks. Rates are so high because the Federal Reserve has been raising them at a breakneck pace in order to drive inflation down. Reports this week suggest that inflation continues to moderate from its peak last year, although it remains far too high for the comfort of households and regulators. The hope on Wall Street is that the easing of inflation will convince the Fed not to raise rates again at its next meeting in June. This would provide respite both to the economy, which has already begun to slow, and to financial markets, where prices began to decline a long time ago. News Corp. rose 8.9% after reporting a decline in earnings and revenue for the last quarter that was weaker than analysts expected. This has been the trend for most of this earnings season. Reports were better than expected but still lower than a year earlier. S&P 500 companies are on track for a second consecutive quarter of declining earnings per share, known as an earnings recession. First Solar climbed 19.4% after announcing its acquisition of Evolar AB, a European company, to accelerate its development of high-efficiency tandem devices and other technologies. It pays around $38 million, with up to an additional $42 million possible if certain milestones are met. . In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.38% from 3.39% Thursday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, held steady at 3.90%. ___ AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/stock-market-banks-rate-china-7e97de7941d47e7c4008b0a644350a3b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos