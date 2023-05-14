Connect with us

Adnoc Gas IPO was world’s largest in Q1, EY report says

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region saw 10 IPOs with combined proceeds of $3.4 billion, according to an EY report this week.

According to the EY Mena IPO Eye Q1 2023 report, IPO activity in the Mena region maintained strong momentum despite weaker global sentiment. This represents a 33% drop in listings and a 14% drop in value from Q1 2022.

Globally, the first quarter of 2023 saw a total of 299 IPOs, raising $21.5 billion, a 61% decline in volume year-over-year (YoY). This follows the trend of 2022, when IPO-related companies and investors faced lingering macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, exacerbated by strains in the global banking system. IPO windows are short and financing conditions are tightening as investors favor value over growth.

The Mena region, however, remains vibrant, with a promising pipeline for the rest of the year, driven by various enabling initiatives, such as the Abu Dhabi IPO Fund (ADIPOF). Six Saudi companies have announced plans to list on the main market of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). These include Ghida Al-Sultan Company, Foods Gate, MeyarConstruction Co., Saudi Lime Industries Company, First Mills Company and HyperPay, according to the Ey report.

Volatility seen in the MENA equity market in 2022 continued into the first quarter of 2023 due to rising interest rates, inflation concerns, unexpected global banking turmoil and geopolitical uncertainties , which had an impact on investor sentiment. At the end of the quarter, six of Mena’s 10 IPOs had a positive return relative to their IPO price, with Presight Al Holding PLC posting the highest gain of 146.3%, according to the report.

Brad Watson, Head of Strategy and Dealings, EY Mena, said: The first quarter of 2023 proved that Mena IPOs continue to buck global trends in these uncertain economic times, in s building on last year’s momentum. 2023 shows a healthy pipeline in the region, with several initiatives to support private and government entities on their path to IPO.

Once again, Saudi Arabia led the listing activity in the first quarter of 2023. This included six IPOs on the parallel market Nomu with proceeds of $0.7 billion as well as a real estate investment trust (REIT) raising $0.1 billion. The IPOs came from various companies spanning various industries, including Leen Alkhair Trading Co., Horizon Foods Co., Nofoth Food Products Co., Waja Co., BENA Steel Industries Co., Knowledge Net Co., and Alinma Hospitality REIT Fund. There were also two direct listings on the Nomu by Balady Poultry Co. and Alqemam for Computer Systems Co.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX) completed the largest IPO of the quarter globally, with Adnoc Gas PLC raising $2.5 billion. The IPO was oversubscribed 58 times, with the share price on the first closing day 19% above its listing price of AED 2.37. This is the sixth company listed by the Adnoc group, which continues the trend until 2023 with new announcements. Additionally, Presight AI Holding PLC, an ADX-listed data analytics firm, raised $0.5 billion with G42’s second portfolio IPO, which was 136x oversubscribed.

Other regional exchanges also saw IPO activity in the first quarter of 2023. The IPO of Abraj Energy Services SAOG, Oman’s largest oil services provider, raised 0.2 billion dollars on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) and was oversubscribed 8.7 times. in the Mena region. Additionally, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) welcomed the direct listing of Damaan Islamic Insurance Company.

Despite the continued devaluation of the Egyptian pound, the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX30) ended the quarter with a gain of 12.5%, cementing its status as the best performer in the Middle East.

Despite the 33% year-on-year decline in the number of IPOs in the first quarter of 2023, Mena’s IPO and trading activity remained robust, proving the strength of investor confidence in the region amid to the headwinds of global finance. Saudi Arabia remains the most active market by volume, while the largest IPOs continue to be dominated by the energy sector. The second quarter of 2023 has already started well with a number of regional listings announced, said Gregory Hughes, EY Mena IPO and Transaction Diligence Leader.

The UAE already had its first IPO in the second quarter of 2023, with the listing of Al Ansari Exchange on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on April 6, generating proceeds of $0.2 billion. Additionally, Adnoc announced its second listing for this year with plans to sell a 15% stake in its logistics and shipping unit in an IPO. Elsewhere in the region, MEEZA, a technology services provider in Qatar, is also expected to list in the second quarter as the country’s first company to use the bookbuilding mechanism to price the IPO.

