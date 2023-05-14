Business
Worrying economic sign for US small businesses amid banking sector woes
A rally in U.S. stocks leaves small businesses behind, a sign that investors may be bracing for the economic turmoil ahead.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is down about 1% this year, compared to a rally that sent the S&P 500, an index representing America’s largest companies, up 7%.
Like the inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve and strength in gold prices, weakness in stocks of smaller companies that tend to be domestically profitable and more vulnerable to economic changes than big business is one of many signs that investors are worried about the economic outlook. .
Small-cap stocks have struggled since the turmoil in US regional banks began in early March, with the Russell 2000 down 7% since March 8. Investors fear that small businesses could be hit hard by a potential lending slowdown that could weigh on the broader economy.
Investors are trying to position their portfolios based on what they think will happen in the economy, said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment Management, which specializes in small caps.
The fall from grace of small caps is another signal that investors are bracing for an impending recession.
Small caps have tended to falter in the face of economic weakness in the past. Since 1980, the Russell 2000 has lagged the S&P 500 by about four percentage points on average in the six months following the peak of the business cycle, before a recession, according to Strategas data.
Economic data has so far shown few signs of a sharp decline in growth, although inflation and some other important measures have cooled. Still, some market participants believe the Fed’s 500 basis point rate hikes over the past year are only beginning to have an impact on the economy.
We’re likely heading into a recession over the next 12 months, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisers. Typically in a recession, small caps underperform.
At the same time, investors fear that banking instability could hurt small US businesses that rely on lending from regional banks, which have been at the center of the recent crisis.
An April survey by the National Federation of Independent Business found that 67% of small business owners use a small or regional bank, 17% use a medium-sized bank, while 14% use a large one.
Smaller banking stocks have been particularly hard hit in recent weeks, while financials are also more heavily represented in indices that track small-cap stocks, which explains some of their weakness relative to the S&P 500.
What’s happening with the banking system is particularly a headwind for small and medium-sized businesses, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
Last month, he downgraded his view on US small caps from unfavorable to very unfavorable.
For their borrowings, they don’t have the same kind of options that maybe a big business has, Mr. Samana said.
What is a recession?
Next week, investors will focus on economic data, including monthly retail sales and earnings reports from companies such as Walmart, Home Depot and Cisco Systems.
Some investors are more optimistic about the outlook for small caps, especially beyond the next few months.
One reason is that small caps, being sensitive to economic fluctuations, tend to shine at the start of a market rally.
Over the past six bear markets, the Russell 2000 has posted an average total return gain of 44.8% in the six months following a bear market low, compared to a 32.2% gain for the S&P 500, according to the Edward Jones brokerage.
A lot of investors would be nervous right now about looking into small caps
Tim Murray, Financial Markets Strategist at T. Rowe Price
Small caps are also cheap relative to their history as investors fear large cap stocks have become expensive as the rally in the S&P 500 this year defies the uncertain earnings outlook.
The small-cap S&P 600 trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just over 13x, compared to its 10-year average of 18.2x, according to Refinitiv Datastream.
Tim Murray, capital market strategist for the multi-asset group at T. Rowe Price, said the firm is overweight US small caps in multi-asset portfolios, noting they have already suffered badly amid widespread concerns of recession.
Many investors would be nervous right now about looking into small caps, he said.
But the edge you get in small caps is usually very loaded up front and [comes very quickly after] a recession has been factored in.
