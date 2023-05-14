Business
TipRanks Names the Top 10 Financial Industry Analysts of the Past Decade
A screen displays Morgan Stanley trading information on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), January 19, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
The financial industry has undergone rapid transformation over the past decade, with technology reshaping lending, wealth management and payments processes.
The transformation has also brought investment opportunities. TipRanks recognizes the top 10 financial industry analysts on Wall Street for seizing the best investment opportunities. These analysts outperformed in their stock picking and earned significant returns from their recommendations.
TipRanks used itsexpert centertool to identify the top 10 analysts who have a high success rate. To create this list, TipRanks analyzed all the recommendations made by financial industry analysts over the past decade.
The ranking reflects analysts’ ability to generate returns from their stock recommendations and price targets. TipRanks’ algorithms calculated the average return, the statistical significance of each rating, and the overall analyst hit rate. In addition, each rating was measured over one year.
Top 10 financial sector analysts
The image shows the top Wall Street analysts in the financial sector, in descending order.
1. Moshe Orenbuch – Credit Suisse
Moshe Orenbuch tops the list. Orenbuch has an overall success rate of 65%. Its highest rating was given to the financial services company Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY). Its call to buy ALLY shares from April 17, 2020 to April 17, 2021 generated a return of 220%.
2. Mark Rothschild – Canaccord Genuity
Mark Rothschild is second on this list and has a success rate of 72%. Rothschild’s top recommendation has been on a Canadian real estate investment firm, Dream Unlimited (IS: DRM). The analyst generated a profit of 108% from his buy recommendation on Dream Unlimited from February 24, 2021 to February 24, 2022.
3. Bill Carcache – Wolfe Research
Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache ranks third on TipRanks’ Top 10 Financial Analysts list. Carcache has a success rate of 71%. Her top recommendation was on Discover Financial Services (NYSE: Homeless), a provider of digital banking and payment services and a credit card issuer. The analyst generated a 287% return from a buy recommendation on DFS from March 20, 2020 to March 20, 2021.
4. Steve Manaker – Stifel Nicolaus
Steve Manaker lands fourth on this list. The five-star analyst has an overall success rate of 71%. Manaker’s best recommendation was on Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the regulated sectorcannabisindustry. Its call to buy IIPR shares generated a return of 250% from June 26, 2018 to June 26, 2019.
5. Bose George – KBW
Analyst Bose George, fifth, has a hit rate of 71%. His best recommendation was Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: CO-OP), one of the main managers and originators of real estate loans. The analyst made a profit of 179% from July 7, 2020 to July 7, 2021.
6. Gerard Cassidy – RBC Capital
Gérard Cassidy is in sixth position. The analyst has a success rate of 58%. Its main recommendation was Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), a Cincinnati-based regional bank. Thanks to its call to buy FITB shares, Cassidy generated a return of 139% from April 8, 2020 to April 8, 2021.
7. Susan Roth Katzke – Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke is seventh on this list, with a success rate of 67%. Katzke’s best call was a long in investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). The recommendation generated a return of 138% from May 6, 2020 to May 6, 2021.
8. Mark Dwelle – RBC Capital
In eighth position is RBC’s Mark Dwelle. Dwelle has an overall success rate of 64%. His main recommendation is the insurance company Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD). Based on its call to buy on GSHD, it generated a profit of 210% from March 13, 2020 to March 13, 2021.
9. Ken Usdin – Jefferies
Ken Usdin ranks ninth on the list. The five-star analyst has a success rate of 62%. His main recommendation was on the regional bank of Pennsylvania Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI). The Buy recommendation generated a return of 246% from January 7, 2021 to January 7, 2022.
10. Robert Dodd – Raymond James
Robert Dodd ranks 10th on the list, with a success rate of 69%. Dodd’s best call was a purchase on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF), a business development corporation that provides loans to lower-middle-market private businesses. The recommendation generated a return of 150% from April 13, 2020 to April 13, 2021.
Conclusion
Retail investors could follow the ratings of these top financial analysts to make informed investment decisions. These analysts have generated significant returns from their recommendations over the past decade.
You can also check out all the analysts who are in the top 100 list. We’ll be back soon with the top 10 analysts from the past 10 years in the healthcare industry.
