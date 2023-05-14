TipRanks Names the Top 10 Financial Industry Analysts of the Past Decade

The financial industry has undergone rapid transformation over the past decade, with technology reshaping lending, wealth management and payments processes. The transformation has also brought investment opportunities. TipRanks recognizes the top 10 financial industry analysts on Wall Street for seizing the best investment opportunities. These analysts outperformed in their stock picking and earned significant returns from their recommendations. TipRanks used its Experts Center tool to identify the top 10 analysts who have a high success rate. To create this list, TipRanks analyzed all the recommendations made by financial industry analysts over the past decade. The ranking reflects analysts’ ability to generate returns from their stock recommendations and price targets. TipRanks’ algorithms calculated the average return, the statistical significance of each rating, and the overall analyst hit rate. In addition, each rating was measured over one year. Top 10 Financial Industry Analysts The image shows Wall Street’s top financial industry analysts, in descending order. 1. Moshe Orenbuch – Credit Suisse Moshe Orenbuch tops the list. Orenbuch has an overall success rate of 65%. Its highest rating was given to financial services company Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY). Its call to buy ALLY shares from April 17, 2020 to April 17, 2021 generated a return of 220%. 2. Mark Rothschild – Canaccord Genuity Mark Rothschild is second on this list and has a 72% success rate. Rothschild’s top recommendation is for a Canadian real estate investment firm, Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM). The analyst earned 108% profit from his buy recommendation on Dream Unlimited from Feb 24, 2021 to Feb 24, 2022. Financial analysts list. Carcache has a success rate of 71%. His top recommendation was Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), a digital banking and payments provider and credit card issuer. The analyst generated a 287% return from a buy recommendation on DFS from March 20, 2020 to March 20, 2021. 4. Steve Manaker – Stifel Nicolaus Steve Manaker ranks fourth on this list. The five-star analyst has an overall success rate of 71%. Manaker’s top recommendation was on Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the regulated cannabis industry. His call on IIPR shares returned 250% from June 26, 2018 to June 26, 2019. 5. Bose George – Fifth-place KBW analyst Bose George has a 71% hit rate %. His top recommendation was Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP), a leading home loan servicer and originator. The analyst made a profit of 179% from July 7, 2020 to July 7, 2021. 6. Gerard Cassidy – RBC Capital Gerard Cassidy ranks sixth. The analyst has a success rate of 58%. Its top recommendation was Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), a Cincinnati-based regional bank. Thanks to its call to buy FITB shares, Cassidy generated a return of 139% from April 8, 2020 to April 8, 2021. 7. Susan Roth Katzke – Credit Suisse Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke is seventh on this list, with a success rate of 67%. Katzke’s best call was a long in investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The recommendation generated a return of 138% from May 6, 2020 to May 6, 2021. 8. Mark Dwelle – RBC Capital In eighth position is Mark Dwelle of RBC. Dwelle has an overall success rate of 64%. His top recommendation is Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD). Based on his call to buy on GSHD, he made a profit of 210% from March 13, 2020 to March 13, 2021. 9. Ken Usdin – Jefferies Ken Usdin ranks ninth on the list. The five-star analyst has a success rate of 62%. Its top recommendation was regional bank of Pennsylvania Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI). The buy recommendation generated a return of 246% from Jan 7, 2021 to Jan 7, 2022. 10. Robert Dodd – Raymond James Robert Dodd ranks 10th on the list, with a 69% win rate. Dodd’s best call was a buy in shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), a business development company that provides loans to lower-middle-market private companies. The recommendation generated a return of 150% from April 13, 2020 to April 13, 2021. Conclusion Retail investors could follow the ratings of these top financial analysts to make informed investment decisions. These analysts have generated significant returns from their recommendations over the past decade. You can also check out all the analysts who are in the top 100 list. We’ll be back soon with the top 10 analysts from the past 10 years in the healthcare industry.

A screen displays Morgan Stanley trading information on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), January 19, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

