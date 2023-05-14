Factors to Consider Before Trading Starts on Monday





Domestic stock markets would be driven by inflation figures, global trends and the latest batch of fourth-quarter results this week, analysts said. Markets will also react to industrial production data and consumer inflation figures that were released after market hours on Friday. “Participants will react first to macroeconomic data, namely IIP and CPI, which were released after market hours on Friday. WPI inflation data is also due on May 15. In addition to economic releases, global indices, in particular the performance of US indices and the trend of foreign inflows will also be a focus,” said Ajit Mishra, Vice President – ​​Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Retail inflation Retail price inflation fell to an 18-month low of 4.7% in April, mainly due to falling prices for vegetables, oils and fats, and came closer to the target for 4% from the Reserve Bank, according to government data released Friday. The growth of India’s industrial production India’s industrial production growth fell to a five-month low of 1.1% in March from 5.8% in February 2023, mainly due to poor performance in the power and electricity sectors. manufacturing, according to official data released Friday. WPI inflation Investors will be watching closely the WPI index data which is expected to be released on Monday. India’s WPI-based annual inflation in March hit a 29-month low of 1.34%. Data points to publish In addition to WPI inflation, trade balance data will also be released on May 15. In addition, foreign exchange reserves for the week ending May 12 will be released on May 19, along with growth in bank deposits and loans for the fortnight ending May 5. Earnings Season As earnings season is in full swing, big names like Bharti Airtel, Zomato, Indian Oil, Tata Elxsi, State Bank of India, Jubilant Foodworks, NTPC, PVR Inox, ITC, Jindal Steel and Power, JSW Steel, Power Grid , GAIL and Bank of Baroda will announce their figures during the week along with several others. There are a total of 500 companies that will announce their quarterly results in the week ending May 21. Global Markets “While global signals are relatively muted, market participants will keep a close eye on the direction of US markets, bond yields and the dollar index, which could potentially impact Indian equities,” he said. Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said. Markets last week Last week, the BSE benchmark rose 973.61 points or 1.59%. “Overall market sentiment remains positive, however, it is important to note that prices are currently trading near a crucial resistance level. Given this, there is a possibility of profit taking or a correctional decline. in the near future,” Arvinder said. Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd. (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



