Tax expense on annual retirement allowances
The Annual Retiring Allowance tax charge must be paid to HMRC where you have exceeded your Annual Retiring Allowance in a tax year and you have no deferred allowances available or the deferred allowances and the current year’s allowance added together are not sufficient to cover the pension contributions made in a tax year.
HMRC does not apply a tax charge on the annual pension allowance to anyone who exceeds their annual allowance in a tax year if they:
- retired and took all their pensions due to serious health issues
- deceased
The tax burden of the Annual Retirement Allowance came as a shock to many employees who received a large bonus from their employer, which then resulted in their adjusted income for the tax year exceeding 240,000 until the years tax 2022/23, thus reducing their pension. annual allowance and it is too late for them to reduce their pension contributions for the tax year that ended April 5, 2023.
Your excess retirement savings may be taxed in whole or in part at 45%, 40% or 20% depending on your taxable income and the amount of the excess retirement savings. For example: if your adjusted income for tax year 2022/23 is 300,000 and your declining annual allowance is 4,000 but you contributed 20,000 to your retirement savings in the year of you will have to pay a 45% charge on the excess 16,000. pension savings = 7,200 payable to HMRC for the 2022/23 tax year.
If you meet certain criteria, your pension scheme must pay for you this tax burden on the annual retirement allowance if you ask it to do so, this is also called the compulsory scheme.
In some cases, they can choose to pay the annual tax burden of the retirement allowance for you, even if they are not obliged to do so, this is also called the voluntary scheme. You will need to check if your system will do this.
If your scheme is paying the tax burden of the annual retirement allowance for you, it must reduce your benefits.
You must inform HMRC of the tax burden of the Annual Retirement Allowance using a self-assessment tax return at maturity, even if your pension plan pays it. If your scheme only pays part of the fee, you must pay the rest directly to HMRC.
If the tax burden of the annual retirement allowance is greater than 2,000
You can ask your pension fund to pay part or all of your annual allowance tax expense if:
- your retirement savings with this scheme is greater than the annual allowance (currently 60,000) for this tax year
- your tax liability is greater than 2,000 for this tax year
- you told them before the deadline of July 31 of the year following the following tax year
There may be cases where your plan does not have to pay all of your tax charges even if it is over 2,000 and you will have to pay the rest of the amount.
You will need to tell your pension plan how much you want it to pay for you before the deadline.
If you tell your pension plan to pay the tax burden, you can’t change your mind. If the tax burden you have to pay changes, you can ask them to change the amount they pay.
How to Tell Your Pension Plan to Pay the Tax Charge on Annual Retirement Allowances
You must notify your pension plan electronically or in writing and include:
- your title
- your full name
- Your address
- your national insurance number (or if you are not eligible, the reasons why you are not)
- the taxation year for which the charge is for
- the amount of tax burden you want the scheme to pay
- confirmation that you have calculated the tax burden at the correct rate
- confirmation that you cannot cancel your request
- confirmation that you know your benefits will be adjusted
- confirmation that you personally submitted the application or your signature and the date
If the tax burden of the annual pension allowance is 2,000 or less
Your pension plan may choose to pay all or part of the tax burden, but it is not obligated to do so. If your plan does not pay the tax burden, you must pay it yourself.
If your pension plan has agreed to pay the tax charge but hasn’t, you’ll have to pay it, plus penalties and interest if you miss the deadline.
You should check that your plan has paid the fees on time, as you may have to pay interest for late payments.
What you need to check
If your pension scheme is paying this tax burden for you, you will need to check that it has reduced your benefits.
If your plan does not reduce your benefits, you will have to pay aunauthorized payment charges.
Declaration of tax on the annual pension allowance on your self-assessment tax return
Use thePension Savings Help Sheet HS345to complete your self-assessment tax return.
You must ensure that:
- you complete box 10 if you have a tax burden, even if your plan pays some or all of it
- if your pension scheme pays part or all of the tax burden, you put the amount they pay in box 11 of the SA101
- you are requesting your Pension Scheme Tax Reference (PSTR) and put it in box 12 on the SA101
- if more than one pension scheme pays an amount of your tax liability, you complete the box any other information on the TR7 page on the SA100
If you have told HMRC that your scheme will pay some or all of your tax burden, you should make sure you tell your scheme as well.
Regardless of the type of retirement plan you belong to (for example, a profit-sharing plan), you need to know your retirement savings so that you can calculate both your:
- income threshold
- adjusted income
If the pension savings realized during the tax year are greater than your available annual allowance, you must include the excess amount in your self-assessment statement. Your available annual allowance is your reduced allowance plus any unused allowance from the previous 3 tax years.
This amount is added to your taxable income and you will pay income tax on it at the tax rate that applies to you.
Calculate your net income
- – Add up your taxable income for the tax year.
- Deduct any applicable tax breaks, such as payments made to your pension plan thattax reliefbut were paid before relief was granted (because your pension plan was not set up for automatic relief or someone else contributed to your pension).
Your taxable income could include:
- employment income
- income from self-employment or partnership
- most pension income (public, occupational and personal pensions)
- interest on most savings
- stock income (dividend income)
- rental income
- income received by an individual from a trust
If you’re unsure how to calculate your net income, a financial advisor who specializes in tax and retirement should be able to help.
Check if you have an annual retirement allowance tax charge on your retirement savings
You cannot use this calculator if you are affiliated with a hybrid plan.
You can use this calculator if you are a member of:
- UK registered pension scheme
- Qualifying foreign pension plan
Before you start
You have to know:
You should also know:
