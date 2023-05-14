FDA Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Gene Therapy: Hits



In a split vote, Food and Drug Administration advisers recommended that the agency approve the first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the most common form of the genetic disease.

The vote, 8 to 6, came after a day of testimonials from speakers for Sarepta Therapeuticthe maker of the gene therapy called SRP-9001, FDA scientists, and families whose children have Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The question posed to the panel was whether the benefits of the treatment outweighed the risks.

Although the FDA is not bound by the recommendations of its outside advisors, it generally follows them. The agency should decide by the end of May.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common inherited neuromuscular disease in children. It affects approximately 10,000 to 12,000 children in the United States. The genetic condition primarily affects boys and results in progressive muscle damage, loss of ability to move, and eventually death.

Sarepta’s treatment involves a single infusion of viruses genetically engineered to deliver a gene into patients’ muscles to produce a miniature version of a protein called dystrophin.

Patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy either lack the muscle-protecting protein or don’t make enough of it. Although not a cure, Sarepta claims that its “micro-dystrophin” treatment can help slow the progression of the disease.

Mixed evidence divides experts

The company’s request for approval was based primarily on the amount of micro-dystrophin the treatment produces in patients’ muscles rather than waiting for clear, concrete evidence that it actually helps patients.

Sarepta presented a complicated mix results from animal and human studies in support of its request for accelerated approval of SRP-9001. Dr. Craig McDonald of the University of California, Davis, who testified on behalf of the company, said: “We cannot afford to delay access to this transformational treatment. He said there is evidence that post-treatment micro-dystrophin levels are a good measure of its effectiveness, and that Sarepta has preliminary evidence that the treatment is, in fact, helpful.

During public testimony, Nathan Plasman described the calls he would receive from his wife after their son was treated in a Sarepta study. “Sarah often began by excitedly exclaiming, ‘You’re never going to believe what Andrew just did today,'” he said. “Or we FaceTime and she was whispering very quietly, ‘Nate, Nate. Check it out,” showing me live footage of Andrew doing the unexpected. Climbing stairs, climbing on indoor playground equipment, running, jumping. Jumping on the floor after sitting or lying on the couch. We cried nearly a quadrillion tears of joy.

Tempering these stories, FDA scientists spent over an hour asking questions on the evidence presented by Sarepta for gene therapy.

FDA scientist Dr. Mike Singer summarized some of the agency’s concerns. “Some have to do with manufacturing,” he said. A process change led to a reduction in the purity of the gene therapy during subsequent production. “Others involve non-clinical data, the results of animal studies,” he added. “Additional uncertainties have to do with whether Sarepta’s micro-dystrophin expression is appropriate as surrogate criterion reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit. And how do you know which patients it might help and which it might not.”

There were also safety concerns, including some heart and liver reactions.

Questions raised about the completion of the confirmatory study

There have also been talks of an ongoing clinical study which is expected to reach a key milestone in September and which may provide confirmatory evidence on the therapy’s effectiveness. The FDA is evaluating the drug under a fast-track approval process that allows the company to provide preliminary data to begin with and then follow up with more direct evidence. Some members have expressed concern about whether the company will complete the study since it has not completed four previous confirmatory trials for different products.

Another issue is whether families would allow children receiving a placebo to remain in the confirmatory study if the FDA approved the drug in May, before the study was completed. A company official said the risk of patients dropping out was low because the fastest route to treatment is to stay in the study. Also, most patients are already far into the study.

Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, weighed in shortly before the panel voted to say the agency is “very serious” about making sure the confirmatory study is completed. . He said recent legislation has given the FDA more teeth to hold drugmakers accountable for meeting their obligations after receiving expedited approval.