Stock roundup: Stock investors part with 36.45 billion naira to trade 3.06 billion shares





Stock traders traded a total turnover of 3.602 billion shares in 27,801 trades, worth 36.451 billion naira, between Monday and Friday this week. Stock investors topped 2.973 billion shares, valued at 22.828 billion naira, which were traded in 23,765 transactions last week. Best Performing NGX Sector The list was compiled based on volume measurement, with the financial services sector leading the way after registering 3.150 billion shares, valued at 27.484 billion naira, which were traded in 14,987 transactions. It was learned that the conglomerate industry took second place with 99.394 million shares worth N219.455 million in 901 transactions. While the third position was occupied by the consumer goods industry, with turnover of 87.434 million shares worth N1.628 billion in 3,768 transactions. The first three actions Fidelity Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc and FBN Holdings Plc ended last week as the top three stocks by volume. They accounted for 2.167 billion shares worth N18.650 billion in 5,083 transactions, contributing 60.17% and 51.16% to total share turnover volume and value respectively. Top five winners of the week CWG stock gained N0.75kobo, ending the week at N2.07 per share, higher than the N1.32kobo it started with. Ardova’s share increased to N26.40kobo per share, from N19.20kobo per share, gaining N7.20kobo. READ ALSO: Conoil tops winners, Unity Bank tops losers in Nigerian stock market Transcorp Plc saw its share price increase by N0.65kobo, ending the week at N2.59kobo, as opposed to the opening price of N1.94kobo. The value of the Multiverse stock rose to N4.12kobo per share, increasing by N1.02, from N3.10kobo. Sovereign Trusts stock closed the week at N0.42kobo per share against N0.33kobo per share, appreciating 27.27%. Top 5 losers of the week C&I Leasings shares lost N0.78kobo, to settle at N3.20kobo, below the N3.98kobo with which it opened the week. Access Holdings stock lost N1.35kobo, to close at N9.90kobo per share, against the opening price of N11.25kobo per share. Royal Exchange also posted a loss of 11.48%, sending the stock down to 0.54 kobo per share from 0.61 kobo per share. Sunu Assurances’ share fell to N0.49kobo, losing 9.26%, from the N0.54kobo per share it started trading with. BUA Cement’s share fell from N97.85kobo to N90 per share, losing N7.85kobo in four days. Join the conversation Opinions Support Ripples Nigeria, Support Solutions Journalism Balanced and fearless journalism, driven by data, has huge financial costs. As a media platform, we hold leaders accountable and we will not trade the right to freedom of the press and freedom of expression for a piece of cake. If you like what we do and are willing to support solutions journalism, please donate to the Nigeria Ripples cause. Your support would help ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for the development of society. Donate now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/equity-roundup-stock-market-investors-part-with-n36-45-billion-to-trade-3-06-billion-shares/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos