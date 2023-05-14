



NCBA Bank among top Nairobi Stock Exchange stocks to buy today By Steve Biko Wafula / Posted on May 14, 2023 | 2:39 p.m. KEY POINTS The NSE is a lively and dynamic market that offers investors a variety of opportunities to invest in different sectors and to diversify their portfolios. The NSE offers a range of products and services, such as stocks, derivatives, debt securities, exchange-traded funds, index funds, mutual funds and corporate bonds. KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER The NSE is not just a stock exchange, but an investment hub and the heart of the economy. It reflects the aspirations and potential of a growing nation. By investing in the NSE, investors can be part of this exciting journey and contribute to their financial well-being and that of others. The Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) is a leading African stock exchange, based in Kenya, which offers an automated platform for listing and trading securities. The NSE has six decades of experience in listed equity and debt securities and has been one of the best performing markets in Africa in recent years1. However, the NSE has also faced some challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, political uncertainty, currency volatility, tax policy changes, and inept and lazy management. In this article, Soko Directory will look at some of the top NSE stocks that have strong fundamentals, attractive valuations and promising future prospects. We will also examine the impact of the proposed tax proposals on the NSE and its listed companies. Related Content: Don’t choose stocks, choose companies The NSE’s Best Performing Stocks of 2022 According to a report by Mystocks.co.ke, here are some of the best performing stocks on the NSE in 2022 based on their year-to-date (YTD) returns as of March 27, 2023: These stocks have outperformed the NSE All Share Index (NASI), which has fallen 2.17% since the start of the year, and the NSE 20 Share Index (NSE20), which has fallen 9.87% since the beginning of the year. Factors to Consider When Buying Stocks on the NSE Although past performance is not a guarantee of future results, it can indicate some of a company’s strengths and weaknesses. However, investors should also consider other factors when buying stocks on the NSE, such as: Fundamentals: It refers to the financial health and growth potential of a business based on its income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement. Some of the key metrics to look at include Earnings Per Share (EPS), Return on Equity (ROE), Dividend Yield, Price to Earnings (P/E), Debt to Equity (D/E) ) , and free cash flow (FCF). Market trends: It is about the direction and momentum of the overall market or a specific sector or industry. Some of the factors influencing market trends include economic data, consumer sentiment, political events, global developments, and technological innovations. Future prospects: It refers to the expected performance and prospects of a company based on its competitive advantage, growth strategy, innovation capacity and market opportunities. Some of the sources of information for future prospects include company reports, analyst ratings, industry reports, and news articles. Related content: How to Start Buying GoK Bonds, Investing in Stocks, and Building Emergency Funds Impact of proposed tax proposals on the NSE and its listed companies The Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 introduced certain changes which affect the NSE and its listed companies. Some of these changes include: Removal of preferential tax treatment for new issuers: The Treasury removed the preferential tax treatment of 20 to 27.5% that new issuers enjoyed for up to five years, depending on the share they offered to the public. The tax was later set at a flat rate of 25%, reducing the incentive for a company to offer higher participation to the public when joining the NSE. Introduction of VAT on brokerage services: The Treasury has also introduced a 14% VAT on income from brokerage services. Stockbrokers have warned that it will make investing in stocks and bonds expensive as they pass the cost on to investors. This can lead to reduced liquidity and activity in the stock market as investors look for other places to earn higher returns. Removal of withholding tax on interest generated by infrastructure and green bonds: The Treasury had originally proposed to introduce a 10% withholding tax on interest generated from infrastructure and green bonds, but this was dropped after lobbying by stakeholders. This is a positive development for investors wishing to invest in these bonds offering tax-free returns4. The NSE is a lively and dynamic market that offers investors a variety of opportunities to invest in different sectors and to diversify their portfolios. The NSE offers a range of products and services, such as stocks, derivatives, debt securities, exchange-traded funds, index funds, mutual funds and corporate bonds. The NSE also provides a platform to raise capital, improve corporate governance, promote financial inclusion and support economic development. Related Content: The 10 best investment opportunities in 2023 However, investors should also be aware of the risks and challenges that the NSE faces, such as market volatility, regulatory changes, competition from other exchanges, and technological disruptions. The ESN is constantly innovating and adapting to meet the changing needs and expectations of its stakeholders. The NSE is also expanding its global presence and partnerships to increase its visibility and influence. The NSE is not just a stock exchange, but an investment hub and the heart of the economy. It reflects the aspirations and potential of a growing nation. By investing in the NSE, investors can be part of this exciting journey and contribute to their financial well-being and that of others. About Steve Biko Wafula Steve Biko is the CEO of Soko Directory and the founder of Hidalgo Group of Companies. About Steve Biko Wafula Steve Biko is the CEO of Soko Directory and the founder of Hidalgo Group of Companies.

