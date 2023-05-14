Cramer ETF vs. Cramer: CNBC Host’s Stock Pick Short Sale Didn’t Deliver Promised Ratings

By Marc Hubert

You can do the opposite of a losing strategy and still lose

You can do the opposite of a losing strategy and still lose. It is important to keep this in mind when considering whether to take the opposite side of trades recommended by losing advisors.

Since the vast majority of investment advisers and fund managers lag the market, doing the opposite of what they are doing seems to many a safe route to beating the market.

This idea isn’t new, as I’ve been asked many questions about it over the four-plus decades that my firm has audited investment newsletter returns. But in recent years, the exchange-traded fund industry has gotten into the act. One of the newest of these ETFs was launched by Tuttle Capital Management in March 2023. Designed to do the opposite of what TV personality Jim Cramer recommends, this ETF is the Inverse Cramer Tracker (SJIM) ETF.

Our first hint that this inverse ETF might not beat the market, even if and when Cramer’s picks themselves lag the market, comes from its performance since inception. Tuttle Capital calculates that Cramer’s picks lost 0.5% through May 1, compared to gains of 4.9% for the S&P 500 and 9.9% for the Nasdaq 100 index. Although that appears to be an ideal setup for the inverse fund to make a profit, the Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF fared even worse, losing 3.1%.

There are several reasons why the original version and the reverse version of a strategy would lose money:

Transaction costs

Transaction costs are one of the most important factors. One way to think about their impact is to imagine a manager whose stock picking ability is neither better nor worse than random. The manager’s long-term returns will be equal to those of the market as a whole, minus transaction costs – and so will the return of the inverse of the recommendations.

Transaction costs are always important to keep in mind, of course, but especially for ETFs which are the opposite of other strategies, which tend to have high fees. The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF, for example, has an expense ratio of 1.2%, well above the 0.16% average for all stock ETFs (according to ETF.com). In comparison, for example, the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK), which is the inverse of Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

The magnitude of the losses matters

Even when the reverse of a losing advisor’s strategy makes money, they can still lag the market. This will be the case, for example, when the absolute value of the advisor’s loss is lower than the market.

Take the return of the ARK Innovation ETF since the start of 2020, which lost 9.0% annualized through early May, in contrast to a total return of 9.7% annualized for the S&P 500 and 14.0% for the Nasdaq 100. While the inverse ETF SARK did not exist during this period, let’s assume that its performance would have been the opposite mirror of that of ARKK. In this case, while it would have made money, it would also have lagged the S&P 500.

Risk-adjusted performance

A more subtle factor that can sabotage the inverse version of a losing manager’s strategy is volatility, and more specifically the impact of volatility on the risk-adjusted performance of the inverse strategy. For a risky strategy to beat the market on a risk-adjusted basis, it must outperform the market by a large enough amount to compensate investors for the added risk. This is often not the case, even when the inverse fund beats the market in terms of unadjusted gross return.

Consider a hypothetical strategy that is twice as risky as the overall market and loses 15% in a year when the S&P 500 gains 10%. Although the reverse of this hypothetical strategy would have made more money than the market (15% to 10%), it would still have been short on a risk-adjusted basis. Indeed, the correct benchmark against which to compare its performance is the S&P 500 bought with a leverage of 2:1, which would have gained almost 20%.

Bottom line: Almost all actively managed funds and ETFs lag broad index funds, and ETFs that do the opposite of other strategies are no exception. The best advice is to opt for one of these index funds.

Mark Hulbert is a regular MarketWatch contributor. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected]

