Business
Cramer ETF vs. Cramer: CNBC Host’s Stock Pick Short Sale Didn’t Deliver Promised Ratings
By Marc Hubert
You can do the opposite of a losing strategy and still lose
You can do the opposite of a losing strategy and still lose. It is important to keep this in mind when considering whether to take the opposite side of trades recommended by losing advisors.
Since the vast majority of investment advisers and fund managers lag the market, doing the opposite of what they are doing seems to many a safe route to beating the market.
This idea isn’t new, as I’ve been asked many questions about it over the four-plus decades that my firm has audited investment newsletter returns. But in recent years, the exchange-traded fund industry has gotten into the act. One of the newest of these ETFs was launched by Tuttle Capital Management in March 2023. Designed to do the opposite of what TV personality Jim Cramer recommends, this ETF is the Inverse Cramer Tracker (SJIM) ETF.
Our first hint that this inverse ETF might not beat the market, even if and when Cramer’s picks themselves lag the market, comes from its performance since inception. Tuttle Capital calculates that Cramer’s picks lost 0.5% through May 1, compared to gains of 4.9% for the S&P 500 and 9.9% for the Nasdaq 100 index. Although that appears to be an ideal setup for the inverse fund to make a profit, the Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF fared even worse, losing 3.1%.
There are several reasons why the original version and the reverse version of a strategy would lose money:
Transaction costs
Transaction costs are one of the most important factors. One way to think about their impact is to imagine a manager whose stock picking ability is neither better nor worse than random. The manager’s long-term returns will be equal to those of the market as a whole, minus transaction costs – and so will the return of the inverse of the recommendations.
Transaction costs are always important to keep in mind, of course, but especially for ETFs which are the opposite of other strategies, which tend to have high fees. The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF, for example, has an expense ratio of 1.2%, well above the 0.16% average for all stock ETFs (according to ETF.com). In comparison, for example, the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK), which is the inverse of Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), has an expense ratio of 0.75%.
The magnitude of the losses matters
Even when the reverse of a losing advisor’s strategy makes money, they can still lag the market. This will be the case, for example, when the absolute value of the advisor’s loss is lower than the market.
Take the return of the ARK Innovation ETF since the start of 2020, which lost 9.0% annualized through early May, in contrast to a total return of 9.7% annualized for the S&P 500 and 14.0% for the Nasdaq 100. While the inverse ETF SARK did not exist during this period, let’s assume that its performance would have been the opposite mirror of that of ARKK. In this case, while it would have made money, it would also have lagged the S&P 500.
Risk-adjusted performance
A more subtle factor that can sabotage the inverse version of a losing manager’s strategy is volatility, and more specifically the impact of volatility on the risk-adjusted performance of the inverse strategy. For a risky strategy to beat the market on a risk-adjusted basis, it must outperform the market by a large enough amount to compensate investors for the added risk. This is often not the case, even when the inverse fund beats the market in terms of unadjusted gross return.
Consider a hypothetical strategy that is twice as risky as the overall market and loses 15% in a year when the S&P 500 gains 10%. Although the reverse of this hypothetical strategy would have made more money than the market (15% to 10%), it would still have been short on a risk-adjusted basis. Indeed, the correct benchmark against which to compare its performance is the S&P 500 bought with a leverage of 2:1, which would have gained almost 20%.
Bottom line: Almost all actively managed funds and ETFs lag broad index funds, and ETFs that do the opposite of other strategies are no exception. The best advice is to opt for one of these index funds.
Mark Hulbert is a regular MarketWatch contributor. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected]
Also read: ‘Love it or hate it’: New ETFs let investors bet on or against Jim Cramer and his stock picks
Plus: ETF flows point to ‘fragile’ investors as it’s ‘a bit unwieldy’ after Fed rate hikes
-Marc Hubert
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswire
05-13-23 1115ET
Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20230513261/cramer-etf-vs-cramer-shorting-cnbc-hosts-stock-picks-hasnt-delivered-the-promised-ratings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Were always together. The Kentucky men’s team rallies again to reach the NCAA quarterfinals.
- Cramer ETF vs. Cramer: CNBC Host’s Stock Pick Short Sale Didn’t Deliver Promised Ratings
- Google’s Dark Web Monitoring Tool Is Affecting All Gmail Users
- ‘How can talks be held with political terrorists: Bilawal Bhutto criticizes Imran Khan’s supporters for violence
- Xi Jinping’s Promise for a Mother’s Heart
- A new ice cream shop and mini golf course will open this summer at the former Glenville Sportsplex
- UK-based editor reveals Narendra Modi, BJP behind violence in Leicester
- Conservative popular plot to ‘take control’
- Jokowi accepts the names of Prabowo, Ganjar and Airlangga as Musra’s preferred candidates
- Hollywood AI’s ‘digital twins’ bring dead actors back from the grave
- High school football coach receives a kidney transplant from a special donor after months of searching
- Kate Middleton’s summery yellow dress is one of her best