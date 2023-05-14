Multibagger pharma shares trade 123% above 52-week low and declare 1:10 stock split and 50% dividend: Do you own?

Themis Medicare is a small capitalization pharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of 1,426.38 Cr in Friday’s closing session. Themis Medicare is a global pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing APIs operating in 44 countries

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend for the year ended 31.03.2023 of Rs. 5/- i.e. @ 50% per share having a par value of Rs.10/- totaling Rs. 4,60,13,850/-. The payment is subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting,” Themis Medicare said in a stock market filing.

The Board considered the proposal to subdivide one capital share of the Company having a face value of Rs.10/- each into 10 (ten) capital shares having a par value of Rs.1/- each, subject regulatory/statutory approvals as required and approval by Company shareholders,” Themis Medicare said in a statement.

According to Themis Medicare, the dividend will be paid from Saturday September 09, 2023 to the shareholders or their mandates whose names appear as beneficial owners at the end of business hours on Friday September 01, 2023 being fixed as the record date.

The company reported consolidated total revenue of Rs 83.05 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to Rs 81.63 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, representing a gain of 1. 74% year-on-year. During Q4FY23, the company recorded consolidated net profit of 8.40 Cr down 15.52% from the previous year 9.94 Cr during T4FY22. Consolidated EPS of Themis Medicare is 9.12 in the quarter under review down 15.48% year-on-year compared to 10.79 in the prior year quarter.

On Friday, shares of Themis Medicare closed on the BSE at 1549.95 each down 0.04% from the previous close of 1550.50. The stock hit a 52-week high of 1,599.90 on (05/02/2023) and a 52 week low of 692.00 on (6/20/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 123.98% above the 1-year low and 3.12% below the 1-year high. 1 year.

