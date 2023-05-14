Connect with us

Business

TuSimple stock delisted from Nasdaq

TuSimple stock delisted from Nasdaq

 

TuSimple shares will disappear from the Nasdaq on Monday. The former autonomous trucking software leader failed to file two 2022 corporate financial reports on time.

This is the latest setback for the San Diego-based startup. TuSimple has paved the way for public commerce among standalone trucking software competitors. Its April 2021 initial public offering was priced at $40 per share.

Reputation damage takes its toll on TuSimple

Investors shunned the stock amid a string of mistakes that included messy policies in boardrooms. Co-founder Xiaodi Hou ousted CEO Cheng Lu in a surprise succession in March 2022. Lu returned as CEO in November after independent directors fired Hou. The managers themselves were fired the same day Lu returned.

The reputational damage cost TuSimple the pursuit of a two-year manufacturing partnership with Traton Groups Navistar Inc. in December. The Lisle, Illinois-based truck maker was co-developing a chassis specifically designed for the TuSimples driverless software.

TuSimple began pilot testing of its driver software in December 2021. It expects a limited commercial offering on a route between Tucson, Arizona and Phoenix by the end of 2024.

KPMG’s resignation left TuSimple in a bind

KPMG quit as auditor of TuSimples in September, also for reputational reasons, just ahead of the scheduled release of third quarter 2022 results.

Even though my 10-Q is ready to file, we can’t file it without an auditor, TuSimple’s CFO Eric Tapia told FreightWaves in a March interview. They just didn’t want to be associated with TuSimple because we were considered high risk, but there’s no question about our finances.

During the interview, Tapia indicated that hiring an auditor was imminent with the May deadline looming.

The lack of a 10-Q report and year-end 10-K for 2022 led Nasdaq to its May 5 decision to remove TuSimple from the list. The company was denied an extension.

The notice said that unless the company appeals the delisting decision, which it intends to do, trading in the company’s common stock will be suspended on Monday, TuSimple said. in a report THURSDAY.

On Wednesday, TuSimple hired a company based in London, UK UHY, a network of accounting firms with 32 offices in eight states, as a new auditor.

We believe the selection and engagement of a new independent registered public accounting firm is an important step, the company said. The company is quickly working on a detailed plan to present to the Hearing Panel in an effort to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

What happens to shareholders when a company is deregistered?

Shareholders generally have a harder time trading the shares of a delisted company. TuSimple will trade over-the-counter, also known as pink sheets. They have loose listing requirements and feature highly speculative penny stocks.

After trading at one point near $70 a share, shares of TuSimple fell below $1 last week, closing Friday at 83 cents as investors slashed 25% off its already depressed value in during the last five trading sessions.

TuSimple ended the year with nearly $1 billion on our balance sheet, Tapia said.

The company issued a letter to shareholders and filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the third quarter.

TuSimple laid off 350 employees or a quarter of its workforce in December as part of a restructuring. The focus is now on research and development rather than self-driving goods transport with safety drivers that cost more than the revenue generated.

With $1 billion in the bank, reputable TuSimple looks to the future

Exclusive: TuSimple must gain markets and customers as it stabilizes

Current TuSimple Employees Discuss Their Jobs After Massive Layoffs

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.

The future of the supply chain

JUNE 21-22, 2023 CLEVELAND, OH IN-PERSON EVENT


The greatest minds in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries will share insights, predict future trends, and showcase emerging technologies the FreightWaves way with engaging talks, speed demos, sponsor booths interactive and more.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.freightwaves.com/news/tusimple-stock-delisted-from-nasdaq-due-to-unfiled-financial-reports

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: