TuSimple stock delisted from Nasdaq

TuSimple shares will disappear from the Nasdaq on Monday. The former autonomous trucking software leader failed to file two 2022 corporate financial reports on time.

This is the latest setback for the San Diego-based startup. TuSimple has paved the way for public commerce among standalone trucking software competitors. Its April 2021 initial public offering was priced at $40 per share.

Reputation damage takes its toll on TuSimple

Investors shunned the stock amid a string of mistakes that included messy policies in boardrooms. Co-founder Xiaodi Hou ousted CEO Cheng Lu in a surprise succession in March 2022. Lu returned as CEO in November after independent directors fired Hou. The managers themselves were fired the same day Lu returned.

The reputational damage cost TuSimple the pursuit of a two-year manufacturing partnership with Traton Groups Navistar Inc. in December. The Lisle, Illinois-based truck maker was co-developing a chassis specifically designed for the TuSimples driverless software.

TuSimple began pilot testing of its driver software in December 2021. It expects a limited commercial offering on a route between Tucson, Arizona and Phoenix by the end of 2024.

KPMG’s resignation left TuSimple in a bind

KPMG quit as auditor of TuSimples in September, also for reputational reasons, just ahead of the scheduled release of third quarter 2022 results.

Even though my 10-Q is ready to file, we can’t file it without an auditor, TuSimple’s CFO Eric Tapia told FreightWaves in a March interview. They just didn’t want to be associated with TuSimple because we were considered high risk, but there’s no question about our finances.

During the interview, Tapia indicated that hiring an auditor was imminent with the May deadline looming.

The lack of a 10-Q report and year-end 10-K for 2022 led Nasdaq to its May 5 decision to remove TuSimple from the list. The company was denied an extension.

The notice said that unless the company appeals the delisting decision, which it intends to do, trading in the company’s common stock will be suspended on Monday, TuSimple said. in a report THURSDAY.

On Wednesday, TuSimple hired a company based in London, UK UHY, a network of accounting firms with 32 offices in eight states, as a new auditor.

We believe the selection and engagement of a new independent registered public accounting firm is an important step, the company said. The company is quickly working on a detailed plan to present to the Hearing Panel in an effort to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

What happens to shareholders when a company is deregistered?

Shareholders generally have a harder time trading the shares of a delisted company. TuSimple will trade over-the-counter, also known as pink sheets. They have loose listing requirements and feature highly speculative penny stocks.

After trading at one point near $70 a share, shares of TuSimple fell below $1 last week, closing Friday at 83 cents as investors slashed 25% off its already depressed value in during the last five trading sessions.

TuSimple ended the year with nearly $1 billion on our balance sheet, Tapia said.

The company issued a letter to shareholders and filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the third quarter.

TuSimple laid off 350 employees or a quarter of its workforce in December as part of a restructuring. The focus is now on research and development rather than self-driving goods transport with safety drivers that cost more than the revenue generated.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.