A stock market crash is coming – what should I do?
Image source: Getty Images
A stock market crash involves stock prices falling sharply and remaining low for a period of time. According to Jeremy Grantham, there’s one on the way.
Critics say Grantham predicted about eight of the last two crashes, but I’m pretty sure he has one to come. So what am I doing to prepare myself?
Grantham’s thesis
Grantham expects a drop in the S&P500 between 25% and 50%. Obviously, not all stocks will fall by the same amount (more on that later), but that’s the overall picture.
According to Grantham, US equity valuations have reached unreasonably high levels during the pandemic. And it’s not just the S&P 500, it’s also bonds, housing and fine arts.
So what does Grantham recommend? Either get out of US equities entirely, or take a long-term view and stick to materials and clean energy stocks.
I own stocks in some S&P 500 companies, including Apple And Amazon. So should I be looking to put my money in UK stocks, sell outright or do something different?
Is Grantham right?
It’s a fair criticism of Grantham that he’s been pushing investors to sell since 2021. But an investor who sold then would have missed a 10% return on US stocks.
Worse still, green transformation has dramatically underperformed. Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo, identifies it as the worst performing theme of the past year.
Grantham expected rising interest rates to hit US stocks. Instead, higher borrowing costs have slowed the energy transition and made it more expensive.
Grantham might respond that renewable energy is a long-term issue. But if so, it should be compared to the long-term outlook for stocks, not the next 12 months.
Prepare for a crash
I’m sure Granthams is right that a stock market crash is on the way. This has always been true before and I doubt things are any different now.
Knowing that a crash is coming isn’t the hardest part. The challenge is knowing when and what to do about it.
It is difficult to determine when stock prices will collapse. So the best approach for me is to be constantly prepared, so I’m ready whenever it happens.
There are two parts to this. The first is to invest for the long term and the second is to focus on the underlying business.
Long term investment
When I invest, I seek to create long-term wealth. It means I have to think about what things will look like in 20 years, not 20 weeks.
Likewise, my approach to investing does not involve buying stocks and reselling them for a profit. So where the stock prices will be is not important.
Instead, I make investments to own and earn a return from the underlying business. This means that what matters to me is the amount of money the company makes, not its stock price.
Since I don’t plan to sell my investments, it doesn’t matter what price I might get for them. So even if Grantham is right, I’ll be okay with a stock market crash next year.
