Uneven week ahead for PSEi as investors watch rate verdict

Philippine stocks may experience choppy trading ahead of the upcoming Central Bank of the Philippines policy meeting on Thursday, May 18.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange lost 1.61% last week to close at 6,578.15.

With the first quarter earnings season all but over and the market largely expecting the Monetary Board to keep its policy rate at 6.25%, there is not much in terms of news flow that could lead to a sustained recovery this week, Juan Paolo Colet, managing director of investment banking led by Sy China Bank Capital Corp., said in a note to investors over the weekend.

The index will likely attempt to recover the 6,600 level, and failure could lead to a retest of the 6,500 area where we expect bargain hunting to emerge, he added.

Last week, the Philippine Statistics Authority said the economy grew 6.4% in the first quarter of 2023. This came at a slower pace compared to previous quarters, but better than the median forecast. 6.2% of private sector economists.

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has announced that it has adjusted its gross domestic product forecast for the full year to 6.3%.

So far, pent-up demand has been able to offset the impact of inflation. With inflation easing, the economy may be able to sustain growth above 6%. Lower pressure on companies’ margins could give them room to focus more on capital spending. Consumers may be able to spend more on discretionary items, BPI said.

However, a downside risk to growth this year is high interest rates. Monetary policy operates with a lag, and the full impact of rate hikes will not be felt until the later part of the year, he added.

