IGRO: Global Dividend Growth ETF with Below Par Performance





christianchan This series of articles aims to evaluate ETFs (exchange-traded funds) with respect to the relative past performance of their strategies and the metrics of their current portfolios. Notices with updated data are published if necessary. IGRO Strategy and Portfolio iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS: THE GAME) tracks the Morningstar Global ex-US Dividend Growth Index since 05/17/2016. It has a portfolio of 403 stocks, a 12-month payout yield of 2.35% and a total expense ratio of 0.15%. Distributions are paid quarterly. As described in the prospectus by iShareseligible companies must: pay a qualified dividend,

have at least five years of uninterrupted annual dividend growth,

have a payout ratio of less than 75%,

not be in the top decile of the ex-US Morningstar Global Markets Index ranked by dividend yield. The fund invests primarily in large and very large capitalization companies (approximately 84% of assets value). Europe represents approximately 45% of assets and the second region is Asia with 33%. Canada and Japan are tied at 18.9%. Next come Switzerland (12.7%) and the United Kingdom (11.1%). The other countries are below 7%. China and Hong Kong weigh 8.7% together, so direct exposure to China-related geopolitical and regulatory risks is moderate. Geographical distribution in % (Graphic: author; data: iShares) Financials is by far the heaviest sector (25.5%), followed by healthcare (16.4%), industrials and consumer staples (12.4% each). The other sectors are below 9%. Sector breakdown in % (Graphic: author; data: iShares) The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 26.8% of asset value. No holding weighs more than 4% at the time of writing, so individual company risks are low. Name weight (%) Country Exchange Teleprinter* NOVARTIS S.A. 3.51 Swiss SIX Swiss Stock Exchange NINE NESTLE SA 3.26 Swiss SIX Swiss Stock Exchange NSN ROCHE HOLDING BY SA 3.05 Swiss SIX Swiss Stock Exchange ROG SANOFI S.A. 2.73 France Nyse Euronext – Euronext Paris SAN IBERDROLA SA 2.51 Spain Madrid Stock Exchange IBE NOVO NORDISK CLASS B 2.48 Denmark Omx Nordic Exchange Copenhagen NOVOB BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2.37 United Kingdom London Stock Exchange BATS ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2.34 Canada Toronto Stock Exchange RY TORONTO DOMINATION 2.28 Canada Toronto Stock Exchange TD NATIONAL GRID PLC 2.24 United Kingdom London Stock Exchange of. Click to enlarge * Tickers in primary exchanges. Some of them have ADRs listed in the United States: to find them, copy and paste the company name into the Seeking Alphas search box. Past performance against competitors The following chart plots the total return of IQDG and four unhedged international dividend growth ETFs: Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), reviewed here,

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI), reviewed here,

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth (DNL), reviewed here,

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG). The chart starts on 06/01/2016 to match all creation dates. GAME vs competitors since June 2016 (Looking for Alpha) IGRO is the worst performer among these funds. However, he beat one of them (PID) in the last 12 months: IGRO vs Competitors, Last 12 Months (Looking for Alpha) The annual sum of distributions remained virtually unchanged between 2017 and 2022, rising from $1.44 to $1.55 per share. This is growth of 7.6% in 5 years, while cumulative inflation has been around 20% (based on the CPI). Broadcast history (Looking for Alpha) To take with iShares International Dividend Growth ETF holds over 400 global stocks with growing dividends. The heaviest countries are Japan, Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. It is well diversified between countries and holdings, but not so much between sectors: a quarter of the assets are in financial companies. Since inception, performance has been disappointing: the fund has trailed at least four competitors in terms of total return, and the rate of dividend growth has not been able to keep pace with inflation.

