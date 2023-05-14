Trading & Tech Awards: Nominees for Exchange Group of the Year

Five major European stock exchanges will compete to be named Exchange Group of the Year at Financial newss Business and Technology Excellence Award next month.

The nominees are Cboe Europe, Deutsche Brse, Euronext, London Stock Exchange Group and SIX Swiss Exchange.

Each exchange has expanded into new markets and updated its offering in an effort to win new business and stay ahead of the competition.

Learn more about why each group was shortlisted below.

Cboe Europe

Cboe Europe increased its market share, becoming the top equity exchange in Europe in April 2022, the first time it has held this position since 2019.

Its block trading platform, Cboe BIDS, has also increased its market share, and as of September 2022, it accounted for 36% of the large-scale European market, according to the exchange.

Its new equity derivatives exchange, launched in September 2021, continued to grow to offer 20 futures and options contracts based on 10 European indices at the end of last year, with 20,000 contracts traded to date.

German Stock Exchange

During an IPO crisis last year, Deutsche Brse won the biggest float in the European market with the listing of Porsche in September 2022 at a valuation of 75 billion. Raising some 9.1 billion, it accounted for 64% of the European IPO market last year, with overall capital raised through floats falling 80% from 2021.

Deutsche Brses’ derivatives exchange, Eurex, is the largest in Europe and the largest in the world in terms of open interest. Over the year, volumes increased by 15% to reach nearly 2 billion contracts. Its clearing house Eurex Clear has also decided to entice more customers to clear with it through cash incentives. This led to a daily increase in cleared volume of 52% to reach 199 billion in December 2022.

Euronext

Euronext has expanded in recent years and now operates seven European stock exchanges, making it the second largest equity market in the region, and also operates four central securities depositories. It has capitalized on Brexit to gain market share from companies that need to do business in the European Union, and at the end of last year it held a 23% share market share.

A total of 1,930 companies were listed on Euronext exchanges with a combined market capitalization of 6.3 billion in December, with 83 new listings last year. Between 2018 and 2022, Euronext doubled its annual turnover to 1.4 billion and increased its market capitalization by 150%.

In rates, 7,800 new bonds were listed in 2022, including more than 310 linked to ESG. In 2022, 197 ESG ETFs were listed and represented 44% of its total ETF listings.

London Stock Exchange Group

The London Stock Exchange Group continued its wave of acquisitions last year after its historic purchase of Refinitiv in 2021.

It acquired Quantile to expand its post-trade risk management offering, then in late 2022 it agreed to acquire Acadia, adding to its OTC derivatives business. The London Stock Exchange remains Europe’s largest exchange by market capitalization, at 40 billion at the start of this year.

The total value of listed companies briefly moved under Euronext Paris in the fall. Overall, LSEG represents approximately 15% of the market in terms of value traded for shares. It raised 29 billion on its sustainable bond market in 2022.

SIX Swiss Stock Exchange

Together, the Swiss and Spanish exchanges of SIX represent approximately 9% of the European equity market. He made several new additions to his business last year. In February, it launched its new segment for small and medium-sized businesses, Sparks, with the IPO of biotech company Xlife Sciences.

A total of 14 new companies joined the Swiss stock exchange in 2022, raising 3.2 billion francs (3.3 billion). 144 billion francs were raised in bond issues. It also listed the first carbon-neutral crypto exchange-traded products from Swiss issuer Helveteq.

Last year, the China-Switzerland Stock Connect program established a regulatory framework for the listing of global certificates of deposit of companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Nine Chinese companies introduced their GDRs in Switzerland during the year.

