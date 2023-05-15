A busy weekend for India’s top judges and its No. 1 infrastructure player marked the end of the start of the most serious global scrutiny of the country’s corporate governance record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. . What begins now is a hectic preparation for the denouement.
Now is the time for Adani to increase its equity and credibility in the market
The symbolism of the move will not be lost on investors. New York-based Hindenburgs reported on January 24 that he torpedoed Adani Enterprises’ $2.4 billion public offering by alleging that Gautam Adani, then the world’s third-richest man, was making the biggest scam in the company’s history. A vigorous rebuttal from the conglomerate failed to save the sell-off or halt a stock price rout. But four months passed. Group companies provided further evidence of strong sales and profits. A reputable emerging-markets investor issued a check for nearly $2 billion to buy stock from the founders, helping them ease their debt. Meanwhile, the 166-year-old Credit Suisse Group AG, whose private bank had stopped accepting group bonds as collateral for margin lending to wealthy clients, ceased to exist.
Yet despite all this karmic and other validation, the stock market value of the energy and transportation behemoths is still more than $100 billion lower than in January. It is also under court-monitored investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, into any violations of minimum public shareholdings, failures to disclose related party transactions or manipulation of stock prices. The political spotlight on the group’s ties to Modi, whose party lost a crucial state ballot on Saturday ahead of next year’s general election, is also not going to fade soon. Adani said he did not benefit from the proximity. Modi deflected the issue.
So what did Adanido do while the judges spent the weekend reading the expert panels’ report to decide whether they should grant the regulators’ request an additional six months to conclude its investigation? The group cleared the decks for a bold fundraiser by Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission Ltd. which will accomplish three things: first, it would make up for January’s botched offer. Even after cutting capital expenditure, the group needs more skin in the game to build a second airport in Mumbai, build new power transmission lines and do everything to stay in pole position.
Second, another vote of confidence from major institutions would bolster Adanis’ appeal in the broader stock market, where the latest setback has been the loss of representation in the MSCI Inc. India Index for two of the shares of the band.
Finally, fundraising anticipates any regulatory action. SEBI belatedly burns midnight oil, after years of ignoring calls from lawmakers and the media to subject Mauritius-based Adanis investors to greater scrutiny. Opposition lawmaker Mahua Moitra has vowed on Twitter to lift Cain if the regulator allows the group to raise even one rupee in equity before completing its investigation. But Qualified Institutional Placements, or QIPs, will not require prior approvals from SEBI.
Why is this important? Page 28 of Adani Enterprises’ January public offering prospectus gives a clue. First, it explains how SEBI’s Investigations Department asked four publicly listed group companies a bunch of questions about shareholders holding more than 1% equity, the timeline for meeting minimum public ownership, and association with some individuals/entities identified in November 2020. Companies sent their replies that month. But since then, nothing has happened: no procedure, no notice of justification, no communication.
That’s what changed. Now that the Supreme Court has intervened, the regulator cannot go back to sleep. The same offering document makes a frank assessment of the risk factors:
in the event that SEBI is not satisfied with the responses provided or has made a prima facie determination that the relevant Adani Group entity is in violation of the law, SEBI may initiate regulatory proceedings against such entities, its promoters or directors and may impose fines or penalties to these entities. entities. SEBI has broad powers to take action or issue directives in the interests of investors and the securities market, including the imposition of monetary penalties, denial of access to capital markets, restrictions on carrying out certain activities, etc. The nature of the actions that may be taken by SEBI following an adverse ruling in regulatory proceedings would depend on the nature of the proceedings initiated by SEBI.
In 2017, SEBI banned Reliance Industries Ltd. for a year from the equity derivatives market after an investigation into allegations of manipulation of the shares of a group company nearly a decade earlier. The country’s largest private sector company has appealed, calling the sanctions unjustifiable. After four more years, in 2021 SEBI imposed a combined fine of $5.5 million on Reliance and its chairman Mukesh Ambani. His share of the fine was 2 million princely dollars.
This record, however, may be misleading in the present case. Hindenburg’s allegations have put the credibility of SEBI and that of the Indian market under a cloud. Prudence dictates that the Adani Group be prepared to deal with any temporary loss of market access, just in case. This could be the third reason to rush the fundraising plan.
A sale of shares is not guaranteed. A Bloomberg News analysis showed that Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission have sought board approval for fundraising every April or May since at least 2019. Adani Green Energy Ltd. has been granted this clearance every year except 2021. Yet the only equity that was was actually raised last year when these three companies scooped up nearly $2 billion from the International Holding Company PJSC, or IHC, based in Abu Dhabi.
IHC, which was also a top participant in the canceled January sale, said it was not considering new investments. Either he will change his mind or other supporters will intervene. Florida-based GQG Partners, for example, may want to double its $1.9 billion exposure in the flagship it secured 57% cheaper in March than in the withdrawn offer. India’s state-owned Life Insurance Corp., another anchor investor that failed in January to add to its then 4.23% stake, may also be interested.
The group needs a deeper capital cushion for its growth and a revival of its stock market credibility, and it needs both things very soon. The court could give SEBIa another three or six months, but this time the investigation will end and Adani may have to live with the outcome.
