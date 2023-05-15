Report: Genting Hong Kong will be delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange tomorrow





KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 Bankrupt cruise giant Genting Hong Kong is set to be delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) tomorrow at 9am. Industry magazine Inside the Asian Game (IAG) reported last Friday that trading in the company’s shares has been suspended since January 18, 2022, and HKEX rules provide that shares can be delisted after 18 months, or by July 17, 2023, if negotiation is not resumed within this period. However, HKEX said in a filing that Genting Hong Kong’s liquidators have confirmed that the company has ceased trading and is not expected to be able to develop a plan to address its insolvency and resume trading to comply. back to rule 13.24. The company’s liquidators had no plans to meet any other repossession guidelines and asked the stock exchange to exercise its discretion to delist the company immediately, the report said. After reviewing the company’s application and circumstances, on April 28, 2023, the Listing Committee determined that the company was no longer suitable for listing and should be delisted immediately. The article also indicates that Genting Hong Kong has separately confirmed that it will not request a review of the delisting decision. IAG said the delisting comes after Genting Hong Kong filed a petition with the Supreme Court of Bermuda in January last year for the company to be liquidated, after it defaulted on a $2.8 billion debt. dollars and failed to secure the necessary financing to meet its financial obligations. The company said at the time that although it had filed liquidation orders, it hoped the restructuring would allow the company to continue in business. Instead, liquidators have spent the last year selling off key assets, including cruise ships previously operated under its Asia-facing Dream Cruises and US-facing Crystal Cruises brands, and its shipyards. Germans. Genting Hong Kong’s majority shareholder, Genting Group patriarch Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, has since registered and launched a new cruise ship brand in Singapore called Resorts World Cruises, leaving its former cruise brand to be dissolved. Genting Hong Kong was originally a subsidiary of Genting Group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malaymail.com/news/money/2023/05/15/report-genting-hong-kong-to-be-delisted-from-hong-kong-stock-exchange-tomorrow/69258 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos