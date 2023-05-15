Mixed performance will continue on the stock market this week





Financial market analysts predicted a mixed performance for equities this week as investors rebalance their portfolios based on an assessment of corporate earnings released for the first quarter (Q1) 2023. The local equity market benchmark plunged last week on bargain-hunting activity, with investors expected to profit from the sell-off of some very expensive blue-chip stocks and companies and falling prices. volumes and values ​​traded despite the publication of securities transactions. and dividend payments. It’s just as dividend payments provide more cash for investors who reshuffle their portfolios, to reposition themselves in value stocks amid the continued swings in rates and yields in the fixed income sector, in particular during the primary market auction of national treasury bills where all tenor rates suffered declines. to close at 4.5%, 6.44% and 8.99% for the 91, 182 and 364 day durations, the market is still trading above the 20-day simple moving average. Analyst Optimism At the start of the new week, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited expected mixed investor sentiment to linger on profit taking and dividend payouts to support buying interest, as did investors react to corporate earnings ahead of markdown dates, April inflation report, MPC meeting and continued circulation. However, we continue to advise investors to trade stocks of companies with strong fundamentals and positive outlooks, Cowry Assets said. Cordros Securities Limited said: We expect market performance to remain mixed over the coming week as investors rebalance their portfolios based on an assessment of corporate earnings released for the first quarter of 2023. Nonetheless, rising FI yields may continue to limit buying activity. Overall, we reaffirm the need to position ourselves only in fundamentally sound equities, as the weak macro environment remains a significant drag on corporate earnings. Commercial activities of the last weeks The Nigerian stock market was unable to consolidate the previous week’s gains following pressure from profit-taking activities during the week. Thus, the All-Share index fell 0.48% week-on-week (WoW) to close at 52,214.72 points. Similarly, WoW market capitalization lost N136 billion to close at N28.431 billion. Sector performance last week was mixed, with the NGX Oil & Gas Index becoming the best performing index with a 5.20% gain on WoW. The NGX Insurance Index followed with a gain of 1.20%, while the NGX Consumer Goods Index rose 0.89%. On the contrary, the NGX Industrial index recorded a weekly loss of 3.36%, while the NGX Banking index fell by 0.99% WoW. However, the breadth of the market for the week was positive as 48 stocks appreciated, 30 stocks depreciated, while 78 stocks remained unchanged. CWG led the winners chart by 56.82% to close at N2.07, per share. Ardova Plc followed with a gain of 37.50% to close at N26.40, while Transnational Corporation rose 33.51% to close at N2.59, per share. On the other side, C&I Leasing led the decliners chart by 19.60% to close at N3.20, per share. Access Holdings followed with a loss of 12.00% to close at N9.90, while Royal Exchange was down 11.48% to close at 54 kobo, per share. Overall, a total turnover of 3.602 billion shares worth N36.451 billion in 27,801 trades was traded last week by investors on the Stock Exchange floor, in contrast to a total of 2.973 billion shares worth N22.828 billion that traded hands in the previous week. in 23,765 transactions. The financial services sector (measured by volume) topped the business chart with 3.150 billion shares valued at N27.484 billion traded in 14,987 deals; contributing 87.47% and 75.40% respectively to the volume and value of the total share turnover. The conglomerate industry followed with 99.394 million shares worth N219.455 million in 901 deals, while the consumer goods industry traded 87.434 million shares in worth N1.628 billion in 3,768 transactions. Negotiation of the three main actions; Fidelity Bank, Access Holdings and FBN Holdings (FBNH) accounted for 2.167 billion shares worth N18.650 billion in 5,083 transactions, contributing 60.17% and 51.16% respectively to the volume and value of the total stock turnover.

