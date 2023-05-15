Business
Sensex today: Pre-open session: Sensex wins 150 points; Clever above 18,400
Opening bell: Sensex wins 150 points, Nifty above 18,350 points; Tata Motors jumps 4%, Dish TV drops 5%
Markets will likely see a downward gap open in Monday’s trading following weakness in other Asian indices, with risk aversion likely the preferred theme. Bump feelings will mainly be the reports on the setback of the ruling BJP party in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Additionally, weak signals from Wall Street amid a worse-than-expected reading on consumer sentiment could also keep investors cautious. India’s WPI inflation figures to be announced later this week will also be watched closely given the uncertainty over the future direction of interest rates. Technically, Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of the 18000-18800 area.
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Live market updates: Oil falls as economic concerns offset prospect of tighter supplies
Oil prices fell on Monday as worries about fuel demand from the world’s major oil consumers, the United States and China, offset optimism about tighter supplies resulting from any OPEC+ cuts. and a resumption of US purchases for reserves. Brent crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.74 per barrel at 0130 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.67 per barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.5%.
Live market updates: Asian stocks brace for Chinese data, Fed speakers
Asian stocks started cautiously on Monday as investors braced for a decision on China’s key rates and economic data this week, while waiting for a host of U.S. Federal Reserve officials to speak up to justify market prices for rate cuts this year.
Quarterly results today
Tube Investments, Astral, Coromandel International, Pfizer, PVR Inox and a host of other companies will announce their quarterly results today.
Live Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Negative Start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 54.5 points, or 0.30%, at 18,269.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty Forms Long Bullish Candle on Weekly Charts
Nifty formed a small green candle with a long lower shadow today, indicating that buying is visible in the lower areas. The weekly scale saw the formation of a long bullish candle with a minor upper shadow to undo the downtrend from last week.
US stocks slide with tech stocks; consumer confidence plummets
US stocks ended slightly lower on Friday, led by weaker megacap stocks after their recent rally, as data showed US consumer sentiment fell to a six-month low.
The Rupee drops 9 paise to close at 82.18 against the US Dollar
Falling for the second straight session, the rupee depreciated 9 paise to settle at 82.18 against the US dollar on Friday as a strong greenback overseas weighed on investor sentiment.
Sensex, nice on Friday
The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 123 points or 0.20% to settle at 62,027. The broader NSE Nifty rose 18 points or 0.10% to end at 18,315.
