Asian markets, oil down as recession fears and debt ceiling dims outlook

Asian stocks were mostly down on Monday amid lingering concerns over a possible recession and the risk of a default on the US national debt. US futures and oil prices also fell.

Shares in Thailand fell after the country’s main opposition parties easily beat other contenders in an election result who fulfilled the hopes of many voters in a chance for change after nine years under a former putschist general. The SET was down 0.8% in early trading.

This week will bring major updates on the Chinese and Japanese economies. China’s hesitant rebound from disruption caused by restrictions on travel and other activities during the COVID pandemic has raised concerns that it may not provide the kind of growth needed to offset slowdowns in other major economies.

The sharp moderation in China’s economic surprise index since the start of the month suggests that economic data is becoming less optimistic than before, which casts doubt on bets on markets reopening, said analyst Yeap Jun Rong. market at IG, in a comment.

The Tokyo Nikkei 225 bucked the regional trend, gaining 0.8% to 29,611.52.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.1% to 19,654.68 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9% to 3,241.58. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% to 7,241.70, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.2% to 2,470.15.

Over the weekend, the finance ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies concluded a meeting in Japan with a call for vigilance given the many uncertainties hanging over the global economy.

However, they also said financial systems have shown resilience despite recent bankruptcies of several banks in the United States and Europe. No mention was made of the urgency of resolving a standoff between US President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers over the lifting the debt ceiling to enable the Treasury to pay its bills.

Friday brought a quiet end to Wall Street despite the big worries lurking beneath the surface.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,124.08, capping a sixth consecutive week it moved less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 33,300.62, while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.4% to 12,284.74.

Despite seemingly placid moves for the broader market, big swings swirled below the surface amid worries about a possible recession, high inflation and the US government is heading towards what could be a catastrophic fault on his debt.

A preliminary survey from the University of Michigan released on Friday showed consumer sentiment plummeting. This is worrisome, as strong consumer spending has been one of the main forces preventing a recession as the economy slows.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders postponed a meeting set for Friday on the debt crisis limit to next week. The delay was touted as a sign of positive exchanges and discussions at staff level continued throughout the weekend.

PacWest Bancorps shares fell 3%. It is under intense scrutiny as Wall Street looks for the next possible U.S. bank to fail after three high-profile collapses since March. Its stock lost 21% last week.

Soaring interest rates caused some customers to withdraw bank deposits in search of higher returns while driving down the prices of investments held by banks.

THE Federal Reserve raised interest rates to bring inflation down. Recent reports suggest that price increases are moderating although inflation remains too high for the comfort of households and regulators.

The hope on Wall Street is that the easing of inflation will convince the Fed not to raise rates again at its next meeting in June. This would provide respite both to the economy, which has slowed under the weight of higher rates, and to financial markets, where prices began to decline a long time ago.

In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 47 cents to $69.57 a barrel. It lost 83 cents on Friday to $70.04 a barrel.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, fell 53 cents to $73.64 a barrel.

The US dollar rose to 136.21 Japanese yen from 135.69 yen on Friday. The euro was trading at $1.0858, down from $1.0854.