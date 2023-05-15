Thailand’s stock market could take further damage on Monday





The stock market has followed a decline in consecutive sessions, losing more than 8 points or 0.5% along the way. Thailand’s stock market is now just above the 1,560 plateau and is likely to reopen under pressure on Monday. The global forecast for Asia is mixed on the downside due to concerns about the recession and the debt ceiling. European markets were up and US stock markets were down and Asian markets figured to share the difference. The SET ended slightly lower on Friday after losses in energy, services, food and financial stocks. For the day, the index fell 6.05 points or 0.39% to end at 1,561.35 after trading between 1,548.03 and 1,567.61. The volume was 16.073 billion shares worth 57.113 billion baht. Among assets, Advanced Info gained 0.91%, while Thailand Airport fell 0.34%, Asset World fell 0.91%, Banpu fell 1.81%, Bangkok Bank lost 0, 61%, Bangkok Expressway fell 0.55%, B. Grimm weakened 0.63%, BTS Group stumbled. 1.28%, CP All Public and SCG Packaging both slipped 1.12%, Charoen Pokphand Foods fell 0.98%, Energy Absolute fell 1.10%, Kasikornbank collected 0.74%, Krung Thai Bank lost 0.53%, Krung Thai Card gained 0.45%, PTT Oil & Retail jumped 1.32%, PTT Exploration and Production fell 1.35%, PTT Global Chemical fell 2.42% , Siam Commercial Bank fell 1.40%, Siam Concrete gained 0.60%, Thai Oil fell 0.53%, True Corporation fell 0.65%, TTB Bank fell 1.32%. and Bangkok Dusit Medical, Gulf and PTT remained unchanged. Wall Street’s lead is weak as major averages opened higher on Friday but quickly fell, spending the rest of the session in the red and ending with slight losses. The Dow Jones fell 8.88 points or 0.03% to end at 33,300.62, while the NASDAQ fell 43.76 points or 0.35% to end at 12,284.74 and the S&P 500 fell 6.54 points or 0.16% to close at 4,124.08. For the week, the Dow Jones fell 1.1%, the S&P fell 0.3% and the NASDAQ rose 0.4%. Wall Street’s early downturn followed the release of a report from the University of Michigan showing that US consumer confidence deteriorated much more than expected in May. Worries over the debt ceiling crisis also continued to weigh on markets, with the postponement of a meeting between Chairman Joe Biden and key lawmakers adding to jitters over a potential default. Crude oil prices fell on Friday on the strength of the dollar and concerns about the outlook for energy demand. Fears that the United States could slide into recession and the deadlock in debt ceiling negotiations increased the attractiveness of the dollar as a safe haven and hurt oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures fell $0.83 or 1.2% to $70.04 a barrel. Closer to home, Thailand will provide first-quarter figures for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.7% on the quarter and 2.3% on the year. This follows the quarterly contraction of 1.5% and the annual gain of 1.4% in the previous three months. For comments and feedback, contact: [email protected] Market analysis

