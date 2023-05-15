The stock market is expected to open a little lower on weak US data, here are the top stocks to watch







From 7:50 a.m. IST, India NSE equity futures listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange fell 0.20% to 18,287.

The decline in Wall Street stocks was led by a recent survey showing a six-month low in US consumer sentiment in May, raising fears of a possible recession. Asian markets were also gloomy as investors awaited the Chinese central bank’s rate decision and important macro data.

Despite the weakness in global indices, India’s retail inflation data for April showed a drop to an 18-month low. Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said he was confident that the latest inflation figures indicated that the central bank’s monetary policy was on the right track.

Siddhartha Khemkha, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said the market is waiting for new catalysts to drive the next phase of the rally.

On Friday, the FIIs extended their Indian equity buying streak for the twelfth consecutive session, buying shares worth 10.14 billion rupees ($123.99 million). During the period, FIIs bought nearly 195 billion rupees ($2.38 billion) worth of shares, according to preliminary data from the National Stock Exchange.

Here are some actions to watch out for: Tata Motors Ltd: The company posted a second consecutive quarterly profit, benefiting from price increases and strong demand.

The company posted a second consecutive quarterly profit, benefiting from price increases and strong demand. Avenue Supermart Ltd: Consolidated profit for the March quarter rose nearly 8% year-on-year to Rs 4.60 billion.

Consolidated profit for the March quarter rose nearly 8% year-on-year to Rs 4.60 billion. DLF Ltd: The company’s fourth-quarter profit rose 41% due to lower costs.

The Clever The 50 index posted gains for the third consecutive week on Friday, rising 5.50% since March 31, 2023. This growth was supported by relatively flat profits in the March quarter and a return from investors Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) to Indian equities.

