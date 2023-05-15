Mostly higher world markets; Turkey and Thailand slip after the elections





Global shares were mostly higher on Monday after a weak start in Asia, while benchmarks fell in Turkey and Thailand after weekend election upheavals for their ruling parties.

Oil prices recovered from initial losses and US futures rose.

The Borsa Istanbul 100 index fell 4.2% after falling 6% early Monday. Turkey’s presidential elections appeared to be heading for a second round. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who ruled the country with a firm grip for 20 years, was ahead of his main challenger, but fell short of the votes needed for outright victory. Shares in Thailand fell 0.9% after the country’s main opposition parties handily beat other candidates in an election result that raised hopes among many voters for a chance for change after nine years under a former general at the head of the coup. Elsewhere, the German DAX gained 0.2% to 15,945.24 and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.5% to 7,451.20. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% to 7,775.47. On Wall Street, the future of the S&P 500 rose by 0.4% and that of the Dow Jones industrialists by 0.3%. On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 0.2% while the Dow Jones ended barely lower. The Nasdaq lost 0.4%. This week will bring major updates on the Japanese and Chinese economies. The latter is showing signs of slowing after an initial recovery from the disruptions caused by the pandemic. The sharp moderation in China’s Economic Surprise Index since the start of the month suggests that economic data is becoming less bullish than before, casting doubt on bets on markets reopening, said analyst Yeap Jun Rong. market at IG, in a comment. A preliminary survey released on Friday indicates that consumer confidence in the economy is plummeting as concerns persist over the risk of a recession and possible debt default by US governments. But hopes for a solution to a stalemate over raising the debt ceiling appeared to be growing. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 29,626.34. The index is trading near its highest level since the early 1990s, with buying boosted by strong corporate earnings reports and signs that inflationary pressures may be easing. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index jumped 1.8% to 19,971.13 while the Shanghai Composite Index rebounded from early losses, gaining 1.2% to 3,310.74. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,267.10, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2% to 2,479.35. Over the weekend, finance ministers from the advanced economies of the Group of Seven concluded a meeting in Japan with a call for vigilance given the many uncertainties surrounding the global economy. However, they also said that financial systems have shown resilience despite the recent bankruptcies of several banks in the United States and Europe. No mention was made of the urgency of resolving a standoff between US President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers over raising the debt ceiling to allow the Treasury to pay its bills.



Markets remain plagued by worries about recession, high inflation and the US government heading towards what could be a catastrophic default on its debt. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders postponed a meeting scheduled for Friday on the debt ceiling crisis until next week, but the delay was touted as a sign of progress and staff-level talks continued throughout throughout the weekend. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to lower inflation. Recent reports suggest that price increases are moderating although inflation remains too high for the comfort of households and regulators. The hope on Wall Street is that the easing of inflation will convince the Fed not to raise rates again at its next meeting in June. This would provide respite both to the economy, which has slowed under the weight of higher rates, and to financial markets, where prices began to decline a long time ago. In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil advanced 15 cents to $70.19 a barrel. It lost 83 cents on Friday to $70.04 a barrel. Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, gained 10 cents to $74.27 a barrel. The US dollar rose to 136.02 Japanese yen from 135.69 yen on Friday. The euro was trading at $1.0879, down from $1.0854.

