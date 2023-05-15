



1684144035 30 million office buildings in the city will be converted into low-carbon apartments A city office building bought today for 30 million is to be converted into low-carbon apartments. Developer HUB and investor Bridges Fund Management have purchased 45 Beech Street near the Barbicanestate, the largest concentration of homes in the city. The 1950s building was previously a center for serviced workspaces. It follows the recent acquisition of another office building in the city by the same buyers on Ludgate Hill. Both programs will be developed by HubCap, a subsidiary of HUB focused on low-carbon building reuse. Learn more here

1684143259 Wood backs standalone outlook, ASOS shares under pressure Private equity firm Apollos’ decision not to make a $1.7 billion takeover bid for Wood Group left shares of the oil services firm where they started the year. It ends a long saga in which Aberdeen-based Wood rejected four previous proposals. The loss of Woods’ bid premium means shares are down a third or 73.3p to 145.7p, although the company said it was well placed to deliver substantial shareholder value . He pointed to last week’s trading update showing good momentum across the board, as well as November’s release of new medium-term earnings targets. The focus on private equity clouded the performance of the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which rose just 3.65 points to 19,192.02. By contrast, the FTSE 100 added 21.05 points to 7775.67 as major global markets continue to advance despite economic storm clouds and next month’s deadline for the US to avoid. a payment default. The most significant milestones were in Germany, where the Dax hit its highest level since January 2022, and Japan where the Nikkei 225 added 0.8% to an 18-month high. In London’s top flight, Flutter Entertainment were among the favorites as Citigroup analysts gave the betting giant a target of 19,000p. The shares rose 195p to 16,115p. Other strong performances came from the banking sector, but oil stocks were under pressure after Brent crude futures started the week near $74 a barrel from $85 a month ago. Shell fell 14.5p to 2394.5p while Tullow Oil lost 0.8p to 23p in the FTSE 250 index. It was another dismal session for ASOS too, with the fast fashion chain down 11% or 58p to 447p as the selloff after last week’s results continued. On a more positive note, Seals and Controls Business Diploma rose 72p to 2,922p as it updated full year guidance alongside interim results showing a 33% rise in operating profit to 109, 7 million.

1684141192 Vice Media Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Vice Media has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it braces for a sale in the latest sign of the toll taken on digital media by a slump in ad revenue. The company, which first launched in the mid-1990s, was once valued at $4.5 billion as it sought to convince investors that its strategy of attracting a younger online audience would give it advantage in the digital media market. But despite attracting a number of high-profile investors, including billionaire George Soros and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the company has struggled to turn a profit and has now asked for a grace period to reorganize. its debts as it plans a sale to its lenders for $225 million. . Vice said it expects to be a financially healthy and stronger company in two to three months. vice media

1684139354 Travelodge sales surge as more customers seek budget hotels Travelodge expects consumers to respond to the cost-of-living crisis by swapping more upscale hotels for budget ones, the accommodation giant said as it revealed an uptick in sales. The company, which has nearly 600 locations mostly in the UK but also in Ireland and Spain, added in its earnings update that it expects to open around eight new hotels this year. The chain said last month there was scope to bolster its network with another 300 UK Travelodges. The expansion comes after total underlying revenue jumped to 909.9 million in 2022 from 559.7 million a year earlier and 727.9 million pre-pandemic in 2019. Learn more here

1684136003 FTSE 100 up, Wood Group down 39% The FTSE 100 index made a positive start to the week, with the first flight from London trading up 30.26 points at 7784.88. Big risers include Flutter Entertainment, which is up 320p to 16,240p after Citigroup analysts gave Paddy Power-to-FanDuel a Buy recommendation and a target price of 19,000p. With Brent futures back at $73.88 a barrel, shares of BP and Shell came under pressure atop the fall chart with declines of up to 1%. The FTSE 250 index was up 42.91 points at 19,231.28, led by Currys after its trade update showing better-than-expected performance in the UK and Ireland to help shares rise 5% or 2.75p to 58.70p. The seals and checks business degree also rose 68p to 2,918p after updating guidance alongside half-year results. Wood Group shares fell 39% or 84.5p to 134.5p after private equity firm Apollo ended takeover talks. Shares of ASOS also remain under pressure, falling another 48p to 457p as the selloff after last week’s interim results continues.

1684135702 125 annual increase in the average monthly rent paid on a newly rented dwelling The average monthly rent paid for newly let accommodation across Britain was 125 or 11.1% higher in April than a year earlier, according to an index. This typical monthly increase equates to an additional 1,500 paid per year. Average rents paid for newly rented homes hit a new high of 1,249 per month in April 2023, according to realtor Hamptons, whose rentals index has been running for just over a decade. Learn more here

1684132627 Apollo abandons its proposed 1.7 billion offer on John Wood Group Apollo today said it would not bid for oil services group John Wood Group, ending a long-running $1.7bn bid saga, in which the Aberdeen-based engineer rejected four previous proposals from the private equity firm. It comes just days after Apollo dropped another potential bid, for e-commerce company THG, in a sign that the wave of private interest in London-listed firms may be waning. Apollo’s potential last move for John Wood was valued at 240p per share, which valued him at around 1.7 billion. The stock closed at 219p on Friday. Wood Group said today that it remains confident in its strategic direction and long-term outlook, adding: After a year of transformation in 2022, including new executive leadership and a new strategy, Wood is well positioned to deliver substantial shareholder value.

1684134099 Tobacco giant BATs new CEO British American Tobacco, the $75 billion giant behind Kool and Dunhill, today promoted its chief financial officer to CEO. Tadeo Marroco will succeed the departure of Jack Bowles, who is retiring today. He will have a base salary of 1.3 million but can expect to do much better than that with bonuses and shares. Under BAT’s rules, he will have to build a shareholding equal to five times his salary to ensure his interests are aligned with those of other investors. He said: I am honored to be appointed as BAT’s CEO. I would like to thank Jack who was instrumental in establishing our A Better Tomorrow strategy. Having been at the center of formulating this strategy, I am convinced that this is the right strategic path for BAT. In this dynamic environment, I remain firmly committed to focusing on delivering results through excellence in execution. Everyone in the tobacco industry is turning to vaping as a healthier way to smoke.

1684132161 Oil prices fall ahead of economic releases, FTSE 100 up The FTSE 100 Index is expected to open slightly higher as the uncertain trend in global markets continues. The S&P 500 index ended slightly lower on Friday amid lingering concerns over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations and a weaker economic outlook after the most aggressive interest rate tightening cycle in years. 1980. The biggest event on the UK economic calendar this week is tomorrow’s release of unemployment and earnings figures from the Office for National Statistics. The unemployment rate for March is expected to have remained at 3.8%, with average earnings excluding bonuses expected to fall from 6.6% to 6.8%. More evidence of lingering wage pressure will fuel expectations that the Bank of England will have to make another quarter-point interest rate hike at its policy meeting next month. Elsewhere, tomorrow’s industrial production numbers in China will be watched closely for signs that the country’s pandemic recovery is starting to slow. The same day also sees the release of US retail sales figures. Updates from the world’s two largest economies come with oil prices under pressure on fears of a slowdown in demand. Brent crude futures fell 0.4% today to $73.86 a barrel, after being at $85 a month ago.

1684132103 Currys raises forecast, but still expects year-over-year decline Electrical retailer Currys raised its full-year guidance after better-than-expected results in the UK and Ireland helped offset its tumultuous performance in the Nordics, but still expects profit are down from last year. Profit for the year is now expected to be between 110 million and 120 million, more than the 104 million previously expected. But that’s still down from 126 million last year. Earnings in the UK and Ireland are expected to rise 40%, with particularly strong trading in March and April. On the other hand, activity continued to struggle in the Nordic countries. Currys said he has made progress in cutting costs there, but one-off actions to cut those expenses will themselves cost between 15 and 20 million.

