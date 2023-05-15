Hemant Kshatriya, former director of Wipro and the London Stock Exchange, joins Creative Synergies Group as Vice President of Quality and Business Excellence





Global digital engineering solutions provider, Creative Synergies Group, today appointed Hemant Kshatriya as Vice President of Quality and Business Excellence. Hemant will be responsible for developing and executing global quality initiatives for brand operations in the US, India (Bangalore and Pune), UK, Japan, Germany and the Netherlands. post covid, fast scanning prompted several brands to invest in digital engineering services. As a result, Creative Synergies Group has experienced significant growth over the past few years and is on a mission to ensure the best leaders support processes and solutions for their more than 40 Fortune 500 customers. According to a 2023 study, many technical products and software lack quality testing built into their development processes. Creative Synergies Group plans to address this challenge for its customers and ecosystem by streamlining its quality assurance management and dramatically impacting solution outcomes. Over the past year, we have recruited senior executives in technologies including embedded systems, digital technologies, IoT and AI/ML. Our global brands expect nothing more than the highest quality of service and solutions from Creative Synergies Group. The integration of Hemant is a step to ensure that we exceed the unique expectations of our marquee customers in industries such as automotive, transportation, manufacturing and infrastructure, said Dr. Mukesh Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Creative Synergies Group. Hemant joins Creative Synergies Group from the London Stock Exchange Group, where he worked as a senior consultant for operational excellence. He has extensive experience working with robotic process automation and diagnostics and intelligence. He also worked with Wipro for 20 years in the past as Group Head of Delivery Excellence. Testing and quality assurance are crucial steps in the development cycle of smart, futuristic products. Creative Synergies Groups is known for its innovative approach to digital transformation, and maintaining top quality is essential. With my extensive experience in the field of quality assurance, I hope to elevate the company’s next-generation solutions and contribute to the brand’s business excellence initiatives,” said Hemant Kshatriya, Vice President, Quality and commercial excellence, Creative Synergies Group. About the Creative Synergies group: Creative Synergies Group is a leading global provider of digital innovation solutions combining deep domain expertise and NextGen technologies delivering exceptional digital services to customers worldwide. Creative Synergies Group draws on significant experience in all sectors to ensure the convergence of digital engineering, embedded systems and software technologies. The company enables its customers to become pioneers of the digital transformation revolution through its unique capabilities in digital product engineering, embedded systems, application software and digital factory/manufacturing engineering . Creative Synergies Group has 1,000 employees worldwide, with a presence in countries such as the United States, India (Bengaluru and Pune), Japan, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom . They work with a rich portfolio of clients such as Tesla, Samsung, BMW, Toshiba, ABB, Mitsubishi, GM, Stellantis, Sony, Yara, Mercedes, Toyota, Kiewit and others.

