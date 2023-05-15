Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Market malaise
THE Dow Jones Industrial Average And S&P500 fell for two consecutive weeks. A wealth of data that will hint at the health of the economy as well as discussions of the debt ceiling in Washington will help determine whether stocks can break the losing streak. A survey that tracks manufacturing sentiment in New York will be released on Monday, followed by retail sales on Tuesday and the first weekly jobless claims on Thursday. Revenues from Home Depot, Target and Walmart will paint a picture of how consumers are spending. A series of remarks from regional Federal Reserve chairs will also provide a window into whether the central bank plans to suspend interest rate hikes. Follow live market updates.
2. The debt ceiling clock is ticking
The window for the United States to avoid default is shrinking. Congress and the White House now have just 2 weeks to break a deadlock and avert a calamity that would upend the economy and jeopardize government benefits. President’s staff Joe Biden and congressional leaders met over the weekend, and top Washington officials are scheduled to meet for the second week in a row on Tuesday. Biden said on Saturday the talks are “moving forward” but have not yet reached a “critical point.”
3. The retail profit rush
Retail trade will dominate the list of corporate earnings this week. Reports of Home deposit, Target And walmart on consecutive days will give more clues about how high prices have affected discretionary spending and how companies are adjusting to more cost-conscious consumers. Investors will also be watching for clues companies are offering about the health of the economy going forward. Here is the earnings schedule for this week:
- Tuesday: Home Depot (before the bell)
- Wednesday: Target (before the bell)
- THURSDAY: Walmart (before the bell)
4. Vice-bankruptcy
Vice Media was once valued at $5.7 billion, as a digital start-up that grabbed attention and money from legacy companies. Vice filed Monday for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The brand is one of a handful of digital outlets that have been hit this year by rising economic concerns. A consortium including Fortress Investment, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital made a $225 million loan offer for Vice, including $20 million to finance its operations during the sale process.
5. Elections in Türkiye could go to the second round
Turkey’s high-stakes presidential election seems to be heading towards a runoff. With nearly all the votes counted, neither incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu had secured the 50% of the vote needed to win the race. Kilicdaroglu ran as a reformist candidate after Erdogan increasingly consolidated his power during his two decades in office. Turkey’s economy has struggled and Erdogan has come under scrutiny for his skepticism of NATO expansion during Russia’s war in Ukraine.
CNBC’s Sarah Min, Elliot Smith and Natasha Turak contributed to this report.
