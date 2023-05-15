The Great Pandemic Mortgage Refinancing Boom

Andrew Haughwout, Donghoon Lee, Daniel Mangrum, Joelle Scally and Wilbert van der Klaauw

The total debt balance increased by $148 billion in the first quarter of 2023, a modest increase after record growth in 2022. Mortgages, the largest form of household debt, increased by only 121 billions of dollars, according to the latest Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit of the New York Fed Microeconomic Data Center. The increase was tempered by a sharp reduction in both purchases and mortgage refinances. The pandemic buying boom has been fueled by many factors, low mortgage rates, strong household balance sheets and increased demand for housing. Homeowners who refinanced in 2020 and 2021 have benefited from historically low interest rates and will benefit from low financing costs for decades to come. borrowers extracted equity from their real estate assets, making more cash available for consumption. Here, we explore the refi boom of 2020-21 who refinanced, who took money out, and the amount of potential consumption these transactions provided. In this analysis, as well as Quarterly reportwe use our Consumer Credit Panel (CCP)which is based on anonymized credit reports from Equifax.

The refinancing boom

In the chart below, we break down the volume of mortgage originations into purchase and refinance mortgages. The COVID refinance boom, which we observe from the second quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021, was stimulated by a drop in mortgage interest rates of almost 200 basis points from November 2018 to November 2020. The refinance boom of 2003 was also boosted by a decline of around 200 basis points, as was the mini-boom of 2013. But there are at least three features that distinguish the recent refinancing boom from earlier ones. First, during the 2020-21 pandemic years, interest rates were historically low; many owners have taken advantage of these low rates by extracting equity, reducing monthly payments or shortening terms. Second, the rebound in mortgage interest rates, after hitting this low, has been historically pronounced. This put a quick end to the surge in refinances. Finally, home equity was at an all-time high before the pandemic, and when home prices continued to rise, many borrowers had the equity in their property to tap into.

About a third of outstanding mortgage balances were refinanced during the seven quarters of the refi boom, and an additional 17% of outstanding mortgages were renewed through the sale of homes during a period of high asked for housing. Then, rates rose by 400 basis points, from a historically low contract rate of 2.68% on 30-year mortgages in December 2020 to 6.90% in October 2022, a swing of an amplitude not seen since the early 1980s, according to Freddie Macs Primary Mortgage Market Survey. In the first quarter of 2023, refinance incentives were harder to come by and the refinance rate fell near an all-time low, shown by the red line in the chart below.

Reduced mortgage applications

Collection or cash flow?

In the chart below, we depict the monetary value of nominal equity mining over time. Between the second quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2021, we estimate that $430 billion in equity was extracted using mortgage refinances, as shown in the chart below. The pace of equity mining came to a screeching halt as mortgage rates started to climb and quarterly equity mining volumes were near all-time lows in the first quarter of 2023, particularly as a percentage of personal disposable income, as shown by the red line below. This line also shows that while the recent recovery in withdrawals is noticeable, as a share of revenue, it is not as large as the refi boom of 2002-05.

Extracting home equity during the pandemic refi boom

Approximately 14 million mortgages were refinanced over the seven quarters, with 64% of the refinances being rate refinances, which we classify here as those whose balance increases by less than 5% of the amount borrowed. For rate refinancers, the average monthly payment dropped by $220. For cash-out refinancers, the average amount cashed out was $82,000 and the average monthly payment increased by $150.

Who refinanced?

We then look at some key characteristics of mortgages that have been refinanced during the pandemic.

We first consider the age of the loan and the outstanding mortgage balance. Older mortgages, created before 2010, were the least likely to be refinanced. In fact, less than 9% of mortgages taken out before 2010 and still in repayment in 2020 have been refinanced. About 17% of mortgages taken out between 2010 and 2014 were refinanced. On the other hand, almost a third of mortgages for the 2015 and subsequent vintages were refinanced during the quarters concerned.

We expect a correlation between remaining mortgage balances and the propensity to refinance. It would be wiser to refinance if the balance is higher since the gain from refinancing is proportional to the refinanced balance. This is what we illustrate in the graph below. Less than 10% of mortgages with balances below $100,000 outstanding in the first quarter of 2020 were subsequently refinanced, compared to almost half of mortgages with balances between $400,000 and $500,000 $. Interestingly, the propensity starts to decline after $500,000.

Low balance mortgages were less likely to be refinanced

In terms of mortgage investor type, we find that 25 percent of GSE mortgages have been refinanced, an equal share between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. This similarity is perhaps not surprising given the potential substitution of assignment between GSEs. FHA borrowers were 22% less likely to refinance, despite the availability of FHA’s Streamlined Refinance Program. VA mortgages were the most likely to refinance. Approximately 38% of VA mortgage accounts that were outstanding in the first quarter of 2020 were refinanced by the end of 2021. The percentage of aggregate balances refinanced is higher, as higher balance mortgages are more likely to be refinanced , as shown above. Approximately 35% of GSE mortgage balances, 29% of FHA mortgages, 46% of VA mortgages and 29% of other types were refinanced during this period.

Conclusion

In the end, fourteen million mortgages were refinanced during the COVID refinance boom, and these refinances will have effects on the mortgage market for years to come. Many borrowers who refinanced during the boom either improved their cash flow, through reduced payments on their existing properties, or their liquidity by extracting equity from those properties. About five million borrowers have extracted a total of $430 billion in equity from their refinancing. Meanwhile, nine million people have refinanced their loans without equity extraction and reduced their monthly payments, resulting in an overall reduction of $24 billion a year in their annual housing costs. The end of the last period of exceptionally low interest rates leaves homeowners somewhat discouraged from selling or changing property: Homeowners now looking to move will face increased borrowing costs and higher prices, with current house prices over 36% higher than before. -pandemic. The improved cash flow generated by the recent refinancing boom will potentially provide significant support for future consumption.

