Wall Street gains ahead of U.S. buyer updates – WATE 6 On Your Side

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street is up slightly on Monday ahead of reports that will show how the slowing economy is hurting what has prevented a recession so far: strong U.S. household spending.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% in its first trading session after closing a second straight week lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85 points, or 0.3%, to 33,385 as of 1:12 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.7% higher.

Some of the sharpest moves came from companies announcing takeovers of rivals, including an 8.1% drop for energy company Oneok after it announced its takeover of Magellan Midstream Partners. Magellan jumped 14.2%. But the larger market has been relatively calm as several concerns continue to linger on Wall Street.

Chief among them is the fear of a recession later this year, largely due to high interest rates intended to bring inflation down. But concerns are also growing about cracks in the US banking system and the US government heading for a potential debt default as soon as June 1, which economists say could be catastrophic.

So far, a resilient labor market has helped US households maintain spending despite all the pressures. This in turn offered a powerful pillar to support the economy. On Tuesday, the government will show how much retailer sales across the country have increased in the past month.

Several major retailers will also show their individual profits over the first three months of the year, including Home Depot on Tuesday, Target on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday.

They are among the few companies that have not yet communicated their results for the start of the year. The majority of S&P 500 companies have exceeded expectations so far, although the bar has been set particularly low for their arrival.

S&P 500 companies are still on track to report a 2.5% drop in earnings per share from a year earlier. It would be the second quarter in a row that they have seen their profits decline, according to FactSet.

As earnings reports fade from the spotlight, US government debt ceiling negotiations sink. The federal government is at risk of its first-ever default if Congress does not increase the credit limit set for federal borrowing.

Democrats and Republicans are arguing over whether an increase should be tied to government spending cuts, and talks continue.

Much of Wall Street expects the two sides to reach a deal after loudly complaining about it, simply because the alternative would be so disastrous for both sides. US Treasuries are the foundation of the global financial system as they are considered the safest possible investment on the planet.

But one worry is that politicians won’t feel the urgency to reach a deal until financial markets shake hard to convince them of the importance.

A default may not be the most likely scenario, but any protracted debate or unexpected development has the potential to trigger higher volatility, said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, at E-Trade. of Morgan Stanley.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose after briefly dipping following another discouraging report on US manufacturing. A survey of New York state manufacturers plunged far more than economists expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.50% from 3.46% Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, rose to 4.00% from 3.99%.

High interest rates have caused particular difficulties for some small and medium-sized banks. Clients are leaving to park their deposits in money market funds and other options that pay higher returns. At the same time, high rates depress the value of investments that banks made when rates were lower.

The pressures have already caused three high-profile bank failures since March, and Wall Street is on the lookout for other potential weak links.

Several were holding themselves a little more stable on Monday after falling sharply last week. PacWest Bancorp rose 7.1% after losing 21% last week, for example.

In overseas markets, the Japanese Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% and is near its highest level since the early 1990s. It climbed on strong corporate earnings reports and signs that inflationary pressures could subside.

Over the weekend, finance ministers from the advanced economies of the Group of Seven concluded a meeting in Japan with a call for vigilance given the many uncertainties surrounding the global economy.

However, they also said that financial systems have shown resilience despite the recent bankruptcies of several banks in the United States and Europe. No mention was made of the urgency of resolving the debt ceiling standoff between President Joe Biden and Republicans.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.