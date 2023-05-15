Stock market today: Wall Street remains stable on retail sales data | national company

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street is adrift ahead of a week that will show how the slowing economy and other worries are hitting the backbone of the U.S. economy: household spending. The S&P 500 hovered around equilibrium early Monday in its first trade after closing a second straight week lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also little changed while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. Some of the sharpest moves came from companies announcing takeovers of rivals, including an 8% drop for energy company Oneok after it said it bought Magellan Midstream Partners. Magellan jumped 14%.

Wall Street appeared to be heading for gains early Monday ahead of a busy week in retail, against the backdrop of debt ceiling negotiations between President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers.

Futures on Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 rose 0.4% before the bell.

Home Depot, Target and Walmart report earnings this week, which should provide further clues as to how retailers and their shoppers are coping with rising prices and a slowing economy.

Companies widely announced strong quarterly results, although expectations were modest.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department released US retail sales data for the month of April. In March, Americans cut spending in stores for the second month in a row, suggesting Americans are becoming more cautious.

Markets remain prey to recession concerns, inflation and the US government is heading towards what could be a catastrophic fault on his debt.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders postponed a meeting set for Friday on the debt ceiling crisis until next week, but the delay was touted as a sign of progress and talks at staff level continued through the weekend.

THE Federal Reserve raised interest rates to bring inflation down. Recent reports suggest that price increases are moderating although inflation remains too high for the comfort of households and regulators.

The hope on Wall Street is that the easing of inflation will convince the Fed not to raise rates again at its next meeting in June. This would provide respite both to the economy, which has slowed under the weight of higher rates, and to financial markets, where prices began to decline a long time ago.

Over the weekend, finance ministers from the advanced economies of the Group of Seven concluded a meeting in Japan with a call for vigilance given the many uncertainties in the global economy.

However, they also said financial systems have shown resilience despite recent bankruptcies of several banks in the United States and Europe. No mention was made of the urgency of resolving the debt ceiling standoff between Biden and Republicans.

Elsewhere at midday in Europe, Germany’s DAX edged up 0.1%, the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.2% and Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.4%.

This week will also bring major updates on the Japanese and Chinese economies. The latter is showing signs of slowing after an initial recovery from the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The sharp moderation in China’s Economic Surprise Index since the start of the month suggests that economic data is becoming less bullish than before, casting doubt on bets on markets reopening, said analyst Yeap Jun Rong. market at IG, in a comment.

A preliminary survey released on Friday indicates that consumer confidence in the economy is plummeting as concerns persist over the risk of a recession and possible debt default by US governments. But hopes for a solution to a stalemate over raising the debt ceiling appeared to be growing.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 29,626.34. The index is trading near its highest level since the early 1990s, with buying boosted by strong corporate earnings reports and signs that inflationary pressures may be easing.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index jumped 1.8% to 19,971.13 while the Shanghai Composite Index rebounded from early losses, gaining 1.2% to 3,310.74. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,267.10, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2% to 2,479.35.

Benchmarks fell in Turkey and Thailand following weekend election upheavals for their ruling parties.

In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude rose 66 cents to $70.70 a barrel. It lost 83 cents on Friday to $70.04 a barrel.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, gained $63 to $74.80 a barrel.

The US dollar rose to 136.03 Japanese yen from 135.69 yen on Friday. The euro was trading at $1.0880, down from $1.0854.

On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 0.2% while the Dow Jones ended barely lower. The Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

___ Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.