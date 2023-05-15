Memorial Day air travel expected to surpass pre-pandemic numbers





Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to the summer travel season in the United States promises to be busy. Airports are likely to be more crowded than they were in 2019 before the pandemic, according to the AAA travel forecast released on Monday. The auto and travel planning group expects 42.3 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. That’s a 7% increase from 2022 or 2.7 million more people. And the group says that’s a sign of what travelers should expect this summer.

More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation, Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. This summer travel season could be one of the records, especially at airports. Air travel is expected to rise 11% from last year, with 3.4 million people expected to fly over the bank holiday weekend. This figure exceeds 2019 levels by 5.4% or 170,000 more air travellers. AAA says this Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005. Last summer was a trying season for air travellers, and the winter holidays were once again marred by cancellations and delays. There are a number of weather factors, airline operations, air traffic control personnel that are beyond the control of travelers, AAA spokeswoman Aixa Diaz told CNN Pete Muntean. These things you can't control, so you need to be prepared, Diaz said, but the potential hassles don't stop travelers from booking. The AAA's best advice is to plan ahead and implement those Plans B and Plans C, knowing that you could potentially experience delays or cancellations at the airport. The first morning flight is likely to have less disruption than later flights, Diaz said. Not checking a bag can also help. Overall, the weekend is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day holiday season since 2000. The total number of travelers expected is just 1% below 2019 levels. Most travelers will drive to their destination over the bank holiday weekend. Car travel is expected to rise 6% from last year, with more than 37 million Americans hitting the road. Gasoline prices this year are lower than last year at this time, but car travel is still expected to be below pre-pandemic levels by around half a million travelers. On Friday, the national average price for regular gasoline was $3,542, compared to $4,418 a year ago. The worst time to be on the road for the bank holiday weekend? Friday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Diaz said. On the way back, Monday between noon and 3 p.m. will be the worst time on the roads.

