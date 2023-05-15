End of Very High Speed ​​contracts – infrastructure update

Related Topics: Community / Economic Growth / Partner Organizations

Shropshire Council recognizes the opportunities that improved digital connectivity offers its residents and businesses. Since 2013, together with funding partners, the government and Marches LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership), more than 36 million capital funds have been invested with a clear strategic objective to provide ultra-fast broadband (30 megabits per second) to as many locals in the Shropshire Council area as possible. .

Investment has always targeted premises that would not have received improved service from commercial broadband provision, and therefore would have justified public funding.

Over the past 10 years, super-fast broadband coverage in the Shropshire Council area has quadrupled, from 24% to 98.5% of premises, as reported think broadband. This improvement clearly demonstrates the significant impact of the program, especially when placed in the context of the challenges of deploying broadband infrastructure in such a large rural county.

While unbiased statistics (see Figure 1 below) show a positive outcome of the scheme, Shropshire Council fully recognizes the expectation of equitable broadband coverage for all premises, regardless of location.

Figure 1: Comparison of percentage of rural population and ultra-fast broadband coverage in selected geographies:

Sources:

Office of National Statistics: Urban rural classification (2011) of NUTS 3 (2015) in England

Think broadband: www.thinkbroadband.com

While the increase in coverage has been partly achieved by the natural evolution of the commercial market, some 70,000 premises have directly benefited from the three very high speed contracts that Shropshire Council has run since 2013. The first two contracts were attributed to Openreach and completed in 2020, with the final contract awarded and delivered by Airband. This contract was closed in March 2023, ending the lightning fast program run by Shropshire Council.

The role of Shropshire Councils in the next phase of the government’s broadband program has now changed. While Shropshire Council remains a key player in the new Gigabit Project delivery model, it has no direct influence on the deployment strategy, management or delivery of the new program.

Project Gigabit is the government’s flagship $5 billion program to provide hard-to-reach communities with access to ultra-fast gigabit-enabled broadband. It targets homes and businesses that aren’t included in broadband providers’ plans, reaching parts of the UK that might otherwise not get the digital connectivity they need.

The 24 million Gigabit project contract for premises in North Shropshire was announced by the government on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Work is progressing on the contract for mid-west Shropshire, and the approach for the rest of the county has yet to be confirmed.

More details on the latest stage of the Gigabit project in Shropshire can be viewed here: https://www.freedomfibre.com/post/major-broadband-upgrade-will-benefit-12-000-shropshire-homes-and-businesses.

Premises outside of the scope of current Project Gigabit purchases may be eligible for the Gigabit Broadband Voucher (GBVS) program. Eligible rural premises can receive funding of up to $7,000 to access a gigabit-enabled broadband connection to residential or commercial premises.

To date, Shropshire Council has committed an additional 2.5million to top up government funds Gigabit Broadband Coupon Program. Without this additional funding, the value of the vouchers would be 4,500 per eligible establishment. To check voucher availability and a list of registered broadband infrastructure providers, please visit: https://gigabitvoucher.culture.gov.uk

Robert Macey, Cabinet Member of the Shropshire Council for Culture and Digital, said:-

I’m thrilled to have taken responsibility for a successful program, and I know from personal experience how transformational access to a decent broadband connection can be. It is right and appropriate that we continue to support a broadband strategy that focuses on upgrading premises that use the slowest speeds. “As the councils’ direct involvement in the provision of broadband infrastructure has come to an end, we welcome the opportunity to work alongside government and with broadband infrastructure providers to continue the success achieved. locally.

