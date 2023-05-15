AngloGold Ashanti to transfer its main listing to the New York Stock Exchange

AngloGold Ashanti (GSE: BUT, GSE: AADS) has unveiled a major corporate restructuring in which it will move the main listing of its New York shares from Johannesburg and domicile the business in London. The Johannesburg headquarters will be retained.

Alberto Calderon, CEO of AngloGold Ashanti, said a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange would help improve his company’s liquidity and the rating of its shares. AngloGold estimates that it is currently trading at a 25% discount to its rivals.

A secondary listing would be maintained on the JSE as well as the Ghana Stock Exchange, but the company would be delisted from the Australian Stock Exchange.

The changes announced today will complement work already underway to reduce our cost of capital, improve our cost competitiveness against our peers and optimize our portfolio by providing better access to the largest capital markets and investment pool. gold investors in the world, Calderon said.

AngloGold has no assets in South Africa after selling Mponeng to Harmony Gold for $300 million in 2020. Two years earlier it sold Moab Khotsong, also to Harmony. The company’s plans for its primary listing had been a lingering question from shareholders after the sale of assets, Calderon said.

A primary listing in the United States should create improved access to the world’s deepest pools of capital, including the potential for improved equity trading liquidity, the company said.

Trading under its ADR program in New York generates two-thirds of daily cash, even though US investors make up 35% of the equity ledger.

The transaction will cost AngloGold approximately $500 million, the amount of a 5% withholding tax due following the establishment of the London domicile. As there is a tax treaty with the UK, South African shareholders will not pay any withholding tax; the move will also have no impact on the share of offshore stocks that South African investors are allowed to hold.

But the restructuring will inevitably reflect badly on South Africa as an investment destination, especially after yesterday’s events in which the US ambassador claimed the country had supplied arms to Russia.

The political crisis, coupled with growing fears over the government’s ability to deal with power shortages, led to a selloff in the rand on Thursday. It slipped to R19 per dollar for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

Calderon said the restructuring was part of his efforts to improve the company’s competitiveness in which the Colombian also pledged to reduce AngloGolds’ operating costs. It’s not about South Africa, he said. I can’t comment on domestic politics [of South Africa]but we are proud of our heritage and our people.

Regarding the Johannesburg office which employs around 280 people, AngloGold said there would be no impact on jobs; no changes to the local board of directors were planned. The company employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide.

AngloGold investigated a change in primary listing and domicile in 2018 under former CEO Kelvin Dushnisky. Although no application has been formally filed, speculation over AngloGolds’ plans has drawn the ire of the South African government, which has threatened sanctions.

On the other hand, the plans announced today have the approval of the South African Reserve Bank. Calderon said that in discussions with South African authorities, it was recognized that there was a time to invest and a time to divest.

Shareholders would be required to vote on the proposal. A supermajority of 75% is required, Calderon said. He declined to comment on the views of the South African government-owned Public Investment Corporation, which owns 15.7% of AngloGold. We have engaged with a significant portion of our shareholders, he said.

The transaction was expected to be finalized by September.