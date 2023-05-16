How I coped with my intense burnout

Disconnecting from work and reconnecting with nature can help alleviate burnout.Credit: Getty

My burnout started a few months into the pandemic. The parts of my job that I enjoyed most working with innovative teams, interacting with the public, and planning for the future were all cut. As a solar physicist at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, I had many responsibilities, from mentoring a handful of students and half a dozen postdocs to research, managing program and science operations for a suite of instruments.

One Monday in June 2020, I was stretched to my breaking point. I was tired and cynical at the start of the day and my schedule, filled with appointments, was exhausting. In my head, everything was going wrong no matter what my colleagues say. I ended every call trying not to yell at the person on the other end of the line. I felt like I was going to cry or yell at whoever said hello to me. Everything at work seemed meaningless. My extreme reactions that day made me realize that I had to do something drastically different.

seek help

After that Monday, I felt like a failure in all aspects of my career and my life. For me, being overwhelmed and tired was proof that I wasn’t cut out for my college career and didn’t deserve to lead my team.

I am very lucky to have asked for help and listened to advice on how to deal with my impostor syndrome, the feeling of being inadequate at work, despite doing well. I had, and still have, a life coach outside of work, who helped guide me. She asked me to list my accomplishments: writing papers, mentoring students, and giving public talks about the exciting science my team was doing. She also encouraged me to talk with trusted friends about what I was going through. When I did, I felt like a weight was lifted from me. Their responses were positive, and many of them had experienced similar feelings.

Although I was working on my impostor syndrome, I still wasn’t completely convinced to take time off. I looked for other opinions. I spoke to two psychologists and my employer’s employee assistance plan counsellor, and they all suggested that I take time off for burnout. I Googled burnout and looked at the symptoms, and realized I had been experiencing it for years.

As any research-oriented person would, I researched how to recover and worked with experts. I took the time to design a recovery program, so that I could rediscover my lively and creative self.

physical rest

The first goal of my two-month program was to do nothing for the first two weeks. I was used to conferences, committees and daily meetings, so at first I resisted. What would people think? Was I not good enough? I made the leap to take sick leave and after talking to my colleagues about it, many said they had similar feelings and wanted advice.

I booked myself a cabin in Appalachia, western Maryland, where the only sound was the wind in the trees. There was no WiFi for about a mile and cell phone coverage was spotty. I spent those first two weeks walking in nature around the cabin and focusing on other things than work. I had a hard time disconnecting at first, but the lack of Wi-Fi helped me settle into this routine and let go. It was an absolute privilege to go away for an extended period and heal.

I have so much gratitude for my colleagues who have my back covered during this time. It took my last strength, but before leaving, I listed all my tasks and made suggestions on who could take them on. I worked with my supportive boss to delegate responsibilities to multiple people so no one person had to shoulder the entire workload.

My operational role was assumed by the instrumentalist. My scientific research project has been suspended. Two other colleagues agreed to help my postdocs. I felt both scared and relieved to delegate my responsibilities. I was afraid that my colleagues would decide that they didn’t need me at all, but I was grateful that the job was not my responsibility for the next two months. If I had taken some rest along the way, I wouldn’t have needed to be away from the office for so long.

The things I did initially weren’t what people are typically advised to do when they want to get better organized: set clear goals, check email less often, and automate tasks to be more productive. This advice might have helped me be more effective at my job, but it wouldn’t have addressed the root causes of my burnout, such as an unrealistic workload. I needed other tools: long walks in the woods, tearful days to express my feelings, journaling, long baths, and reading books. I took a long time to just listen to the wind in the treetops because I needed a reset.

Reboot and gain clarity

After the physical rest, I worked to find a basic routine. I tried to incorporate things like a daily run, yoga, and making myself healthy foods. Then I started setting goals, which helped me figure out what I wanted to keep doing when I got back to work.

I didn’t want to focus on the negatives of what caused me to burn out, such as microaggressions, unclear expectations, and the lack of a support system. I decided I wanted to work on programs that empower women and members of minority ethnic groups in science careers, helping them to be creative and innovative when faced with difficult problems.

The path to follow

Once I knew what I wanted, it was easier to plan how to get back to work. The focus on specific goals gave me a base to operate from, so I didn’t feel overwhelmed. With a clear goal, I worked with a mentor who was able to direct me to a position that matched my new goals. This is a rotation from my previous job, which is a great way to gain experience, change pace and redefine work habits. Even in uncertain times, there are opportunities.

We all have a choice. I am intentional with my career to build a fulfilling life. Sharing my story has empowered others to recognize their own burnout and helps create the innovative work environment I want. Through this process, I rekindled the passion for science that I had lost. Slowing down and healing from exhaustion was not the end, but the beginning of an exciting chapter in my career.