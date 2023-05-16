The S&P/TSX composite index gains 120 points on the strength of energy, metals and US markets also up | national company





TORONTO – Strength in the base metals and energy sectors helped Canada’s main stock index rise on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data, while U.S. markets also rose. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 120.35 points to 20,539.97. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.98 points to 33,348.60. The S&P 500 index rose 12.20 points to 4,136.28, while the Nasdaq composite rose 80.47 points to 12,365.21. Monday in the markets was a calm day, but overall slanted a bit more bullish, said Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones. I think there is a bit of a wait before tomorrow’s meeting around the debt ceiling talks, she said. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders on Tuesday. McCarthy said on Monday there had been no progress in the impasse over the debt ceiling. But Mahajan noted that the US government has raised the debt ceiling several times. There is precedent for the two sides of Congress to meet in a last-minute format, she said. Also on Tuesday, economic releases in Canada and the United States Price data in Canada should show a steady decline in headline and core inflation, Mahajan said. Recent inflation data from the US has shown better than expected headline inflation and indications that core inflation is also stabilizing. I think most investors would like to see the same in Canada, she said. Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales data as well as earnings from some major retail companies will provide insight into the consumer’s picture, she said. Overall, recent trends point towards stabilization, whether in energy prices, used car prices, supply chain pressures, housing or workforce, Mahajan said. All of these elements combined lead us to believe that inflation will ease in the coming month, both in the United States and Canada, she said, adding that it seems possible to expect that inflation is between 3 and 3.5% by the end of the year. The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.15 US cents against 73.89 US cents on Friday. The June crude contract rose US$1.07 to US$71.11 per barrel and the June natural gas contract rose 11 cents to US$2.38 per mmBTU. The June gold contract rose US$2.90 to US$2,022.70 per ounce and the July copper contract rose 2 cents to US$3.75 per pound. With files from The Associated Press This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 15, 2023. Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

