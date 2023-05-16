FDA approved brain-based treatment for hot flashes of menopause

Fezolinetant offers a way to treat hot flashes without relying on hormone therapy.Credit: SpeedKingsz/Shutterstock

US regulators have approved a first-of-its-kind drug to treat hot flashes, a symptom that affects up to 80% of people going through menopause by targeting the neural pathways that cause them.

Approval of fezolintant (Veozah), announced May 12 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), offers a way to treat hot flashes without resorting to hormone therapy. Many of us who work in women’s health are really excited, says JoAnn Pinkerton, a gynecologist at the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville. Breakthroughs in women’s health are so rare. (This article uses women to describe people who go through menopause, recognizing that not everyone who identifies as women goes through menopause, and not everyone who goes through menopause identifies like women.)

How menopause reshapes the brain

The transition to menopause is a natural process that usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55 and culminates with the decline in estrogen production and the end of menstruation.

This transition can result in a complex constellation of symptoms of varying intensity and duration, including fatigue, anxiety, headaches, and hot flashes. Hot flashes are the most common symptom and can feel like a wave of heat has suddenly hit the upper body, leaving women hot, flushed and sweaty. Some people also have dizziness and heart palpitations.

When hot flashes occur during the day, they can interfere with work, sex, exercise, and socializing. At night, hot flashes can cause sleep disturbances, which over time wreak havoc on a woman’s health. Hot flashes aren’t just a nuisance, says Pinkerton. This has a profound effect on women’s lives.

Researchers in the United States have found that hot flashes tend to be more frequent and more severe in black women than in white women.1.

Treatment without hormones

For decades, the most effective treatment for hot flashes has been hormone replacement therapy, which replaces estrogen and sometimes other hormones because their natural production slows. But that’s not an option for many women, especially if they have a history of stroke, migraines, or certain breast cancers.

In the 1990s, neuropathologist Naomi Rance at the University of Arizona in Tucson discovered a cluster of larger brain cells in the brains of post-menopausal women than in those of pre-menopausal women. Rance then discovered that these cells called KNDy neurons respond to a molecule called neurokinin B, and that blocking the receptor that allows these neurons to perceive neurokinin B can block symptoms similar to hot flashes in rats.

Women’s health research is underfunded, these charts show how

Later clinical studies showed that a similar pathway was at work in the brains of women. Fezolinetant, which is produced by Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma, works by blocking a protein called neurokinin-3 receptor, which mediates heat dissipation responses to neurokinin B.

Fezolinetant clinical trials have shown that it can significantly reduce the frequency of hot flashes by about 60% in women who experience moderate or severe hot flashes weekly, compared to a 45% reduction in those who received a placebo.2. Participants also reported that the drug reduced the severity of their hot flashes and improved the quality of their sleep.

However, for most women, fezolinetant does not completely eliminate hot flashes. Pinkerton is testing a similar drug, which blocks receptors for neurokinin 3 and a related molecule called neurokinin 1, which may also improve mood and sleep quality.

Other connections

At the University of California, Los Angeles, neuroendocrinologist Stephanie Correa is studying how temperature is regulated in rodents, in hopes of designing additional therapies. Temperature is regulated by a circuit in the brain that has many connections, she says. And fezolintant really focuses on one of those connections.

But finding those connections is a challenge because much of the research on the basic biology of temperature regulation has historically been done in male rodents, she notes. The question of how these results will translate for people and especially for women remains open.

Why Menopause Matters in Academia

In the meantime, even partial relief from hot flashes is a significant advance, Correa says. Some of fezolinetant’s pivotal clinical trials were conducted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Marci English, vice president of biopharmaceutical development at Astellas. At first, the company thought trial investigators might struggle, as many others have, to recruit participants at a time when many were staying home and fleeing healthcare facilities.

But demand for a potential therapy has remained high. Investigators from the study site told us, Oh no, you don’t understand. Everyone still wants to come and participate in this study, says English. It was remarkable.